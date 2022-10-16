Ex-Celtics Fan Favorite Announces Battle With Health Issues

It’s been over a decade since Nate Robinson played for the Boston Celtics, and it’s been almost a decade since Robinson last played in the NBA. During his time in the NBA, Robinson made a name for himself as a fan favorite for his jumping and scoring abilities despite his small size for an NBA player at five-foot-nine. However, this latest update from Robinson himself was a very serious one.

Robinson revealed via The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he’s been battling renal kidney failure and is undergoing treatment on October 15.

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years. I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause – our health.

“I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it’s time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.

“I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process and hope through this announcement that I can help.”

Former NBA Players Show Their Support for Robinson

When Robinson’s health issues had been brought to light, various former NBA players vocalized their support for him during this tough time.

This included former Celtics MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas, who showed his support by calling Robinson by one of his more well-known nicknames.

We right here with you NATE THE GREAT!!! https://t.co/0tcQ3R469F — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 16, 2022

Thomas is not only a fellow Celtic alum but is a Washington native, much like Robinson is. Among other former plays who showed their support for Robinson was Matt Barnes, who Robinson briefly played with on the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015.

Another former teammate who sent his regards to Robinson was Dorell Wright, who played with Robinson in 2012 on the Golden State Warriors.

We all with you my guy @nate_robinson 🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/7EwndCE6ih — Dorell Wright 🏁 (@DWRIGHTWAY1) October 16, 2022

All these years later, it’s heartwarming to see Robinson’s ex-teammates and fellow Washington natives wish him well as he deals with these health issues.

Robinson’s Tenure With the Celtics

The Celtics acquired Robinson from the New York Knicks at the trade deadline in 2010 for Eddie House, JR Giddens, and Bill Walker (before he changed his first name to Henry). In his first half-season with the Celtics, Robinson averaged 6.5 points while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three in 26 games.

As a Celtic, Robinson is perhaps best known for scoring 13 points in Game 6 of the 2010 Eastern Conference Finals, which helped the Celtics put away the Orlando Magic to move on to the NBA Finals.

After re-signing with the Celtics the following summer, Robinson played 55 games with the Celtics, where he averaged 7.1 points while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three, before being traded along with Kendrick Perkins to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstic.

The Celtics re-acquired Robinson from the Denver Nuggets in 2015 in exchange for Jameer Nelson, where they immediately waived him. Robinson had brief stints with the Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans before calling it a career.