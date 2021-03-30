NBA Analyst Suggest Boston Sign Former Celtic, Buyout Candidate

Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics are transitioning from NBA trade deadline SZN to NBA buyout season with hopes of luring in a top candidate who’s already familiar with Brad Stevens’ unique system.

Before Sunday, sitting atop of the association’s most wanted free agent list was a pair of veteran centers named LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond. Fast forward to Monday and both have, respectively, agreed to deals with the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the Associated Press.

Himmelsbach: Celtics Should Consider Avery Bradley As A Buyout Candidate

Now, the Celtics should be turning their attention to a familiar face. According to Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, veteran guard Avery Bradley would be a great fit, for Boston.

“The former Celtic has been slowed down by injuries the past few years but he has shown that he remains a useful asset when healthy,” Himmelsbach wrote, via the Boston Globe. “He averaged a career-high 16.1 points per game with the Grizzlies in 2018-19. Last year he claimed a starting role with the Lakers and returned to his defense-first role on a Los Angeles roster that had so much firepower.

“He opted out of the Orlando bubble because of COVID-19 health concerns for his family and missed the Lakers’ run to the NBA title.”

Now, Himmelsbach says bringing in a veteran reserve to replace Jeff Teague’s vacant spot on the Celtics’ roster wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

“Bradley played in just 10 games for the Heat this year but connected on 42.1 percent of his 3-pointers,” Himmelsbach added. “The Celtics don’t have a glaring need in the backcourt, but it wouldn’t hurt to add another guard after Jeff Teague was sent to Orlando.”

Himmelsbach: Kelly Olynyk Another Viable Option For Celtics

Another familiar face the Celtics should consider reuniting with is a player who was also traded along with Bradley and a future first-round swap rights, stretch-big Kelly Olynyk. Both former Celtics were traded from the Miami Heat to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo.

Olynyk, Himmelsbach says, is a player with a skill set that could really help Boston, this year and is a player who the Celtics never wished to part ways with, to begin with.

“If Gordon Hayward had not signed with the Celtics in 2017, Olynyk almost certainly would have come back to Boston,” Himmelsbach wrote. “Instead, he ended up signing a four-year, $50 million contract with Miami. But his fondness for the Celtics never dissipated. He remains friends with many in the organization and as of last year still kept a home in the Boston area.

“The familiarity with coach Brad Stevens’s system would be an instant plus, and he would allow the Celtics to play skilled lineups featuring five 3-point shooters.”

The deadline for players to be bought-out and be eligible for the NBA playoffs is April 9.

