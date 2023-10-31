Ex-Laker, NBA Champion Floated as Celtics Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics came into the 2023-24 season having one roster spot available. The Philadelphia 76ers waived Danny Green to make room for the players they acquired in exchange for James Harden, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. With Danny Green hitting the market again, Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Kritvitzky floated the possibility of him joining the Celtics.

“The two contests he participated in to start the 2023-24 campaign, averaging nine minutes, is a small sample size, but he was moving well and looks recovered from his injury,” Krivitsky wrote in an October 31 story.

Krivitzky added that Green is not the player he once was but can still shoot from distance, which is why he believes Green would be a good addition to the Celtics.

“While the 36-year-old’s no longer at the level he was while with the Toronto Raptors, when he was one of the NBA’s more valuable 3&D role players, if last season, when Green drilled 43.2 percent of his 3.4 three-point attempts, is any indication, he’s still effective from beyond the arc,” Krivitsky wrote. “Boston wanted to remain patient and evaluate its roster in-season before making any moves. But an opportunity to add a three-time champion who could do well in a limited role is worth making.”

The Celtics may take their time deciding what they’ll do with their last spot. Green brings experience and veteran leadership, but it’s hard to argue if he’s better than who the Celtics have on their bench.

Celtics Previously Had Interest in Danny Green: Report

Danny Green was acquired, then waived by the Houston Rockets at the NBA Trade Deadline. After being waived, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski named the Celtics as one of of the teams that had “great interest” in Green on February 10.

Green signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. Green then admitted that the Celtics had some interest, but not much.

“We didn’t have a conversation,” Green told Bobby Manning of CLNS Media on March 3. “There was some interest (from Boston’s end), but then I think they were not ready to make any moves, so there was no conversation up until that point. There was some interest, but not a lot of interest.”

It’s possible that at the time, the Celtics didn’t want to mess with their rotation’s continuity to make room for Green. If they signed him shortly after the season started, there would be plenty of time to integrate him.

Celtics Assign Jordan Walsh to Maine: Report

The Celtics confirmed via their official X account that they have assigned Walsh to their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, on October 31.

We have assigned Jordan Walsh to the Maine Celtics. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 31, 2023

Walsh is the first rookie who the Celtics acquired via the draft since 2020, the year they drafted Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard. Walsh has yet to see a minute of NBA action and likely won’t see much his rookie year. This isn’t just because he’s a rookie but because the Celtics added multiple players who play his position.

It’s more likely than not that Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Lamar Stevens will see the court than Walsh. Adding Danny Green will only make it less likely.