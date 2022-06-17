NBA Exec Addresses Questions on Grant Williams’ Celtics Future

The Boston Celtics may not be NBA Champions, but they can look back on an amazing season with pride, a season where they defied the odds and proved themselves as one of the best teams in the league.

Sure, falling at the final hurdle hurts, but the fact is, Boston still made it to the finals, even after landing a treacherous post-season gauntlet. Yet, the Celtics’ successes this season go far beyond a deep post-season run, in fact, their biggest success will have a longer-lasting impact.

You see, for all the talk of banners, and championship rings, it was quickly forgotten just how many Celtics players took a developmental jump this season. However, no player on Boston’s roster improved more than Grant Williams, both in production and off-court influence.

Throughout the 2020-21 NBA season, Williams, then a sophomore, was often deemed unplayable due to his limited offense and ability to hang with wings on the perimeter. After a grueling off-season, Williams return to the Celtics leaner, stronger, and ready to prove himself as a viable rotation option on a championship-caliber team – and he succeeded.

Now, the Tennessee product is heading into a contract year and is extension eligible, so the Celtics have a decision to make on his future with the franchise. To that end, an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, recently shared their thought’s on Williams’ future with the Celtics, and what type of contract he is likely going to sign with the team.

“He has played so well but you know, you see his limitations, too. In the end, his number is going to be somewhere around what Robert Williams got, four years and $45-$50 million. He is very good at what he does, he does a good job filling in as a starter, but off the bench is his best role. They will be fair to him and I don’t think either side will play hardball there,” The executive said.

Given Williams’ defensive growth this season, and his sudden emergence as a legitimate three-point threat from either corner, it makes sense that the Celtics would look to lock him up long-term on a team-friendly deal.

Grant Williams Proved Himself During Playoffs

At times in the playoffs, Williams’ looked invaluable, especially against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the third-year combo-big consistently limited Giannis Antetokounmpo’s impact in the open court.

Williams is strong, versatile, and intelligent – three things you want in a rotational three-and-d wing. Throughout the post-season, the 23-year-old produced averages of 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, while shooting 39.3% from deep and 43.3% from the field.

After such a strong playoff performance and impressive regular-season form, it’s likely that Williams signs an extension before the start of next season. After all, Brad Stevens moved quickly to tie down Marcus Smart and Robert Williams last summer, and it makes sense that he would look to do something similar again this year.

Udoka Expecting Boston to Come Back Better

Losing in the Finals is never easy, especially when it happens on your home floor. But, considering the growth the Celtics showed as both individuals and as a collective, there is every reason to be optimistic about this core’s future.

Speaking to the media on June 16, head coach Ime Udoka was clear in his expectations for next season, and how he expects his players to continue working on their game, as they look to embark on another deep post-season run.

“We improved in a lot of areas but fell short of our ultimate goal. Some guys didn’t play their best. That’s going to motivate guys throughout the season. As I said, the message is everybody comes back better. Let’s not be satisfied. It’s not guaranteed you’re going to be here. The East is getting tougher every year. They’ll come back better. We will as a staff as well,” Udoka said.

The Celtics will have plenty of time to re-evaluate what went wrong against the Golden State Warriors, as they head into the off-season. Hopefully, the experience has made them all stronger as players and has fuelled the fire for them to go one step further next season/