NBA Comes Down With Stern Ruling on Celtics’ Al Horford

On December 16, the Boston Celtics fell to defeat against the Orlando Magic, with Al Horford getting ejected due to unsportsmanlike conduct following a collision with former Celtic Moritz Wagner.

According to a December 18 update from the NBA, Horford has been fined $25 thousand dollars for his ejection. However, Horford has escaped a suspension and will likely find himself thrust back into Boston’s starting five for their revenge game against Orlando on December 18.

The following has been announced by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/WwLIQfh3T7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 18, 2022

“Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford has been fined $25,000 for making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” The NBA announced.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, Horford had just returned to the rotation following a five-game absence, where he was away from the team to be present for the birth of his baby and lasted just 15 minutes upon his return before getting ejected.

Jayson Tatum Felt Horford’s Ejection was Harsh

When speaking to the media following Boston’s 117-109 defeat to Orlando, Jayson Tatum shared his thoughts on Horford’s ejection, revealing how he believed the referee’s decision was too harsh.

Jayson Tatum talks Al Horford's ejection vs. Magic pic.twitter.com/2EJACjQUQ7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 17, 2022

“That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game. I didn’t think that was warranted. Especially once they went to go review, they saw that Mo fouled him; first, that’s how I got to shoot the free throws. You know, sometimes guys get tired of people grabbing on them and the ref not seeing it. So, s***, as a grown man, you take it in your own hands to get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did, just got him up off of him because he was getting fouled. I don’t think Al deserved to get thrown out of the game at all,” Tatum said.

Horford has been exceptional this season, helping his team with averages of 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 53.6% from the field, 46.7% from deep, and 62.5% from the charity stripe.

Jayson Tatum to Miss Boston’s Next Game

The Celtics will face off against the Magic for the second straight game on December 18; however, Jayson Tatum will not be participating, as the team revealed he would miss the contest due to personal reasons with a December 17 Tweet.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (personal reasons) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 17, 2022

Tatum, 24, has been playing at an incredible level this season, earning early MVP candidacy, and will clearly make the All-Star team, given his dominance on both sides of the court, to begin the season. Over his first 29 games of the season, Tatum is averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point line.

Furthermore, the Celtics currently hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference and rank 1st in the league for offensive rating, two things which will go in Tatum’s favor when the voting begins for league MVP. But for now, though, the Celtics will have their sights set on avenging their December 16 loss to Orlando and putting some daylight between them and the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit just a game behind them in the standings.