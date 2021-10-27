So You Think You Know the 2021-22 Boston Celtics? Take the Quiz!

There is, at least, some hope for the Celtics this year as we get into the opening stage of the NBA season.

After a miserable performance in 2020-21, which saw the team ravaged by COVID-19 issues and other injuries, Boston completely uprooted its franchise structure, moving coach Brad Stevens into Danny Ainge’s role as top executive and making Ime Udoka the new coach.

Oh, and the Celtics added six new players to the mix, which is still based on the foundation of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. It is certainly as fun a group as the Celtics have had in a few years, something that became crystal clear after looking into some of the minutiae around the players on this team.

For example, did you know that not one but TWO current Celtics were offered spots to play at Harvard in college? Did you know that the current Celtics include a team owner and a guy with three middle names? Or that one Celtics has made more than $200 million in NBA salary already in his career?

We’ve even got a guy nicknamed “Wolverine” and another called for his favorite food–hmm, is it pot roast, tater tots or tacos?

We have questions — and answers — on all of those topics in our mega-25-question quiz on this year’s Celtics. So hunker down, put on something green and get started: