Neemias Queta Gets Honest About What He Brings to Celtics After Win

The Boston Celtics gave Neemias Queta his first extended stretch of the season during their game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 26. In 15 minutes of action, Queta put up seven points and 10 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

After the game, Queta explained how his offensive rebounding abilities factor into how he helps the Celtics.

“I think that’s a little bit of what I bring to the table, being an offensive rebounder, being able to crash or attract a second defender to you on the offensive glass,” Queta told reporters per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network. “I feel like it’s just one of those things I can help with. With all these guys, we all emphasize crashing. So it’s coming along really well for us. We want to keep going.”

With Kristaps Porzingis out for the next week or so, Queta may get a real opportunity to show the impact he can have for the Celtics until Porzingis returns. Currently, Queta is on a two-way contract, but with the Celtics having an open roster spot, Queta could get that last spot if he proves himself useful.

Jayson Tatum Shouts Out Neemias Queta After Win

When asked about Neemias Queta’s impact, Jayson Tatum shouted him out. Tatum included Queta in a rare group of players who are prepared for when the Celtics call their name.

“He was big for us tonight; just the energy that he brought off the bench,” Tatum said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “I give a lot of credit to those guys. The stay-ready group. They work, they worked their butts off, and, you know, it’s tough not knowing when your number’s gonna get called, but just having to be prepared when it does, and tonight he helped us win the game.”

The other Celtic who fits in the category was Dalano Banton, who got his first start of the season filling in for Jrue Holiday. Queta and Banton have played 9 games combined in the Celtics’ 17 games into the 2023-24 season. Boston’s rotation may not consistently feature them going forward, but they proved their worth for an undermanned Celtics team.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Neemias Queta After Win

After the Celtics beat the Hawks, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla singled out both Neemias Queta and Dalano Banton for their contributions.

“I thought Queta just did a good job in his rim protection, and on the offensive end, just kind of making the game nasty,” Mazzulla said, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network. “So I thought both (Queta and Banton) did a great job and credit to our development staff that keeps them ready, but those guys come in every day. They never know when they’re going to play, and their name was called. So I just wanted to prove to them and show them that their hard work can pay off, and we’re going to need all of them in some capacity at some point.”

Porzingis’ and Holiday’s returns won’t be too long from now, so the Celtics may not call Queta’s nor Banton’s names. However, they can take comfort in knowing that they can handle themselves against a playoff contender like the Hawks while dealing with injuries.