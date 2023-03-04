Nets’ Guard Name-Drops Robert Williams Following Celtics Shocking Loss

On Friday, March 3, the Boston Celtics fell to a shocking defeat against the Brooklyn Nets courtesy of a second-half collapse.

When speaking to the media following the game, Nets’ guard Spencer Dinwiddie noted how Brooklyn looked to take advantage of the Celtics’ defensive gameplan, especially as they were looking to have Robert Williams in his usual weakside roamer role.

“They tend to like to put Robert Williams on a four, or one of the shooters, instead of him guarding the five. That way, they can still play their switching defense with a traditional pick-and-roll, and then he tries to come and clean up the mess as guys drive,” Dinwiddie said.

Williams has been slowly improving since returning from injury earlier this season and is currently averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while converting his field goal attempts at a 75% clip. Dinwiddie, 29, is currently on his second spell with the Nets, having been sent to Brooklyn as part of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Miles Bridges Shared How Brooklyn Flipped a Switch

During his own post-game press conference, Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges discussed what led to Brooklyn’s comeback win and how their change in mentality allowed them to overcome a stern Celtics roster.

“Just defensively, playing together,” Bridges said post-game. “We was getting stops, and once we could get stops, we were getting out in transition [and] scoring. So, I think we kind of realized a couple games that offense really wasn’t our problem in the beginning. We had to switch our offense up a little bit, you know, see our space and everything. But I feel like our offense is pretty good. But this defense, we got stops, and we just stayed together. Possession by possession. You can’t get it all back in one play. So, we just kept fighting and stayed together.”

Boston’s loss to Brooklyn is the second shock defeat in their last three games, having fallen to the New York Knicks on March 1.

Jayson Tatum Focusing on The Next Game

The Celtics have been among the best teams in the NBA this season but are clearly going through a difficult spell to begin the final stretch of regular-season games. When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ latest loss, Jayson Tatum noted how he’s simply shifting focus onto the team’s next game.

What's the feeling like after a game like this? Jayson Tatum: "Disbelief? No. We didn't play well… usually you lose" pic.twitter.com/LHCYdHnu6t — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2023

“We lost. It was tough. But disbelief? No, we didn’t play well. They played better than we did, and usually, you lose. So, it’s not disbelief. I don’t even know if it’s anger, we play too many games to be angry. Move on, get ready for the next one. It is what it is, essentially,” Tatum said.

In an uncharacteristically poor night, Tatum struggled to score the ball, going 0-of-7 from deep and 10-of-23 from the field, ending the night with 22 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. The Celtics will now turn their attention to the New York Knicks, who they are scheduled to face on Sunday, March 5, in a game that they will be hoping to win in order to start regaining some momentum.