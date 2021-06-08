New Candidates Emerge as Celtics Coaching Search Heats Up: Report

Interviews for the Boston Celtics’ head coach position are reportedly underway as newly-appointed president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is combing through assistant coaches from within the organization and is expected to be shifting his focus on promising external candidates.

Celtics assistant coaches Jay Larranaga and Jerome Allen both were interviewed for the position, and according to Brian Robb of Masslive.com, Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison was the latest assistant to interview for Stevens’ vacant seat on the bench. Morrison, who was the G-League Coach of Year in 2015 with the Maine Red Claws, joined the Celtics’ coaching staff in 2017.

“According to a league source, Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison was the latest candidate to interview for Boston’s head coach position on Monday morning,” Robb wrote per Masslive.com. “Joining a pair of coaches on Stevens staff that are receiving consideration. Jerome Allen has also been interviewed and long-time assistant Jay Larranaga will be in the mix as well before the team starts the interview process with candidates from outside the organization.”

Report: Celtics’ Head Coach Position Considered The ‘Most High-Sought’ Job Opening

Stevens will have plenty of great options. Recent head coaches have parted ways with their respective organizations while former NBA players with enough coaching experience to warrant a head coaching gig can certainly throw their hats into the ring.

“A long list of external names are expected to receive consideration for the position including former Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce, Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka,” Robb wrote per Masslive.com. “Two new head coaching positions have opened in the past week in Portland and Orlando as those two teams parted ways respectively with Terry Stotts and Steve Clifford.

“Portland is a respected job around the league with an All-Star but the Celtics opening remains the most high sought after opening on the market according to league sources.”

Lakers’ Jason Kidd Turns Down Trail Blazers’ Head Coach Opening

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Basketball Hall of Fame guard Jason Kidd recently withdrew his name from consideration for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head-coaching position. Many wondered if Kidd immediately turning down the opportunity to interview for the position was a hint that he’s a legitimate candidate for the Boston gig.

However, according to Robb, that’s not the case.

“Jason Kidd electing to pull himself out of consideration for the Blazers opening does not appear to be related to his candidacy in Boston,” Robb added per Masslive.com.

And, as far as the new unemployed head coaches are concerned, former long-time Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford do not appear to be on Boston’s radar, at the moment.

“The Athletic reported that Stotts could be a candidate for the Pacers job if Bjorkegren is let go,” Robb wrote. “The Celtics have not been tied to Stotts as a potential candidate for the opening as of yet. The same is true for former Magic head coaches Steve Clifford.”

