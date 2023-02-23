Nick Wright Sends Celtics Stark Warning Over Championship Hopes

The Boston Celtics have been among the favorites to lift the 2023 NBA Championship all season; however, it would appear that Nick Wright is not a believer.

According to the Fox Sports analyst, who was speaking on a February 21 episode of ‘First Things First,’ the Celtics will struggle to come out of the East if they are forced to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the postseason.

"As good as Boston is, I don't think they'll have an answer for is Joel Embiid. He's going to break through. Embiid, Dominique Wilkins & Bernard King are the best players ever to not make a conference finals." — @getnickwright on why he's sticking with the 76ers to win the East: pic.twitter.com/c0VgF3zqpj — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 21, 2023

“As good as Boston is, the one thing I think Boston would not have an answer for is Joel Embiid down on the block. And, here’s the one other part of it is an eventuality belief, rather than ‘Philly’s definitely the best team’ belief. At some point, Joel Embiid is going to break through,” Wright said.

Embiid, 28, has played in 48 games for the Sixers this season, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 53.7% from the field and 35.5% from the field. While it’s true that Boston could struggle to contain Embiid over a seven-game series, the Celtics have a good track record against the Sixers in recent seasons and may feel like they would be capable of dispatching their conference rivals en route to a conference championship.

Celtics Could Add Former Lottery Pick in Buyout Market

Another reason why the Celtics may feel confident heading into the final stretch of the regular season is that they still have an open roster spot, meaning they can continue to improve their current rotation and available depth.

According to MassLive’s Souichi Terada, Stanley Johnson, a former top-10 pick, could be on Brad Stevens’ radar as he looks to provide cover for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Stanley Johnson at the Q1 buzzer ‼️ Spurs lead the Grizzlies by 5 after 1. 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/JJNMdrRkKY — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2023

“The former top-10 pick was waived by the Spurs and he’s looking to still stick in the league…His length and athleticism are also a plus for a backup wing option. He won’t move the needle too much, but could be a solid insurance option for the Celtics,” Terada wrote.

The Celtics would not be expecting Johnson to play starter minutes, nor would he be provided with a consistent role, but by adding the veteran wing, the Celtics would be adding to what is already considered one of the deepest rosters in the league.

Jaylen Brown Embracing His Secondary Role

Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are All-Stars, yet, over the past few seasons, Brown has found himself playing a secondary role behind Tatum, leading to multiple rumors about his happiness with the franchise.

However, during his All-Star weekend media day, Brown addressed his role in Boston, noting that he sees nothing wrong with being an elite team player – especially when that team is among the best in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown on his partnership with Jayson Tatum: "The ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games." More from #NBAAllStarMediaDay presented by @ATT on the NBA App! ➡️ https://t.co/kZ7DBZ02WA pic.twitter.com/ErWDK0vNmR — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2023

“It takes sacrifice. You know, on my behalf, it’s definitely a lot of opportunities that you can be a guy, but the ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games. So, when you see team dynamics, there’s nothing wrong with doing your job on a team. Throughout my career, I’ve learned to be and play the role that’s been needed for me to play. And, I think that’s part of why the success has been able to happen. Being able to humble yourself…there’s no problem being a great team guy and winning here in Boston,” Brown said.