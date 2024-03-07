Nikola Jokic’s Latest Outing Could Spell Doom for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are fresh off tough losses as they head into their showdown on Thursday, March 7. The Celtics blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last outing, falling 105-104. Meanwhile, the Nuggets rallied from a 22-point lead only to fall in a 117-107 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

In the eyes of many, Thursday’s matchup between the Celtics and Nuggets is a preview of the 2024 NBA Finals. If Nikola Jokic’s shooting history is any indication, the Celtics could be staring at two straight losses for only the second time this when the teams collide in what will be Boston’s biggest test this year.

The Nuggets Are Unbeaten After Nikola Jokic Shoots Less Than 45% From the Floor

Play

At the moment, Jokic is the favorite to win the NBA MVP this season. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 25.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists. Should Jokic win the award, it would be his third MVP in four seasons.

Jokic poses problems. A wide body, he can bull his way into the paint and play a back-to-the-basket game, one that’s lost among many in today’s NBA. He can also bury the 3-point shot. Jokic is also the best passing big man in the league.

Jokic also shoots the ball at a 57.9-percent clip this year. On the rare occasion when he makes less than 45% of his shot attempts, he and the Nuggets always bounce back in a big way.

According to The Denver Post, in the games after Jokic shoots less than 45% from the floor this year, the Nuggets are 7-0. In those so-called bounce-back games, Jokic averages 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

That’s bad news for the Celtics because Jokic made “just” eight of his 18 shots in the loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

How Will the Celtics Rebound Against Jokic and the Nuggets?

Play

According to The Post, Tuesday was just the second time this season that the Nuggets and Celtics lost on the same night. The Celtics, who own the best record in the NBA at 48-13 and saw an 11-game win streak come to a halt against the Cavs.

Denver (42-20) sits one game out of first place in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thursday’s matchup is one NBA fans have been waiting for.

Denver came to Boston on January 19 and handed the Celtics their first home loss of the season, winning 102-100. Boston had erupted for a record-setting 20 straight home victories to begin the season.

In that game, Jokic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. He made 14 of 22 shots from the floor. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points.

The Celtics need to show two things in this game. One, that they can hang with the best in the West. Boston is 2-4 against the top four teams in the Western Conference. Two, that they can bounce back from their embarrassing loss to the Cavs, a game where they simply took their foot off the gas pedal.

Consider it a lesson learned. Jaylen Brown did.

“Comfort will kill you,” Brown said postgame. “I think we needed that. I think it’s good. That keeps us on our toes and keeps up being able to learn and move forward. We’ve got to be able to put teams away.”