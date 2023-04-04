Celtics Add 18-Year-Old Stretch Big in 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The Boston Celtics may be gearing up for what they hope to be yet another deep and prosperous postseason run but the folks at Bleacher Report already seem to be looking ahead toward their possible offseason endeavors and, specifically, their 2023 NBA Draft strategy.

In a recent two-round mock draft by the publication, writer Jonathan Wasserman sees Brad Stevens and company utilizing their lone selection on a true project talent, as they were written in as nabbing Alabama big Noah Clowney with the 35 overall pick.

In his analysis, Wasserman noted that the 18-year-old has true first-round upside when it comes to his talents though, at this point, he’s still too raw to be penciled in as being selected any higher than early on in the second.

“The idea of a potential stretch 4 or 5 who rebounds and blocks shots will earn Clowney first-round looks. But at this point, he’s just an idea, likely a few seasons away from potentially providing consistent shooting or offense,” Wasserman wrote.

Through 39 games and 32 starts during his freshman season with Alabama Crimson Tide, Clowney went on to post averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and just shy of a block while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The big man announced on April 1 that he will be entering the upcoming draft.

Considering the Boston Celtics have two rather unreliable primary frontcourt talents in Al Horford (pushing 37) and Robert Williams III (injury-prone) moving forward, taking Clowney in the second round may be a highly strategic course of action for the franchise to consider.

Celtics Sign Forward Justin Champagnie

While Wasserman may be thinking about the future state of the Celtics frontcourt, Brad Stevens and company have been busy tinkering with it in the present.

On Monday, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Boston had signed forward Justin Champagnie, a move that fills the club’s 15th and final roster spot heading into the postseason.

“The Boston Celtics are planning to sign NBA G League Sioux Falls forward Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie spent parts of last two seasons with the Raptors, and has averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds for Sioux Falls,” Charania Tweeted.

The Boston Celtics are planning to sign NBA G League Sioux Falls forward Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie spent parts of last two seasons with the Raptors, and has averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds for Sioux Falls. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2023

Coming into the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2021, Champagnie has spent the overwhelming majority of his sophomore season in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls where he appeared in 23 games.

The 21-year-old has also managed to play in 39 regular-season NBA games throughout his career, including three this season for the Toronto Raptors. Since entering the league, Justin Champagnie is boasting averages of 2.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per contest while averaging 48.6% shooting from the field and 35.7% from the perimeter.

Jaylen Brown Opens Up on Celtics Co-Star Jayson Tatum

Though the rumor mill loves to play up hypothetical talking points like how Jaylen Brown is tired of playing in the “shadow” of teammate Jayson Tatum, in a recent sit-down with The Athletic’s Shams Charania the two-time All-Star suggested that this is all speculative.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown sits down with @Stadium: “I get why people try to break up duos because so far, (Jayson and I) have been incredibly successful. At this point, we’re part of each other’s destiny.” On rookie year lessons, headlocks with Marcus Smart, sacrifice, much more. pic.twitter.com/WlnrlFh9f6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2023

When asked by Charania point blank if he gets “genuine happiness” when his Celtics co-star is playing well, Brown responded by saying “absolutely” and continued his answer by reciting the phrase “want for your brother what you want for yourself.”

During the conversation, he would also go on to shed light on how the talks of the two of them being on the verge of a breakup are simply something that all successful tandems find themselves dealing with and would suggest that he hopes to continue on with him and Tatum’s successful ways.

“I get why people always try to break up duos…because so far [Jayson and I] have been incredibly successful and hopefully we can be even more,” Jaylen Brown said. “Only thing that will put the ribbon on top is getting a championship.”