Celtics ‘Number One’ Suitor for 10-Time All-Star: Report

After Danilo Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury that was, upon further evaluation, confirmed to be an ACL tear, the prospect of signing Carmelo Anthony as Gallinari’s replacement surfaced. The speculation gained steam when Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports reported that the Boston Celtics had considered Anthony a “potential signee” on August 30, back when Gallinari’s knee injury was diagnosed as a meniscus tear.

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

Robinson followed up on this report on September 2 after it had been confirmed that Gallinari tore his ACL. He stated that Anthony had five suitors: the Celtics, the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, the Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors, in that order.

Reading between the lines, Robinson is, by extension, also reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers are not interested in bringing Anthony back for another go-round. Robinson followed this up by adding that Anthony is interested in returning to New York because of his teenage son.

Carmelo Anthony has had a desire to be in NYC to be close to his son, Kiyan Anthony’s progress. The youngest Anthony is entering his sophomore year at Christ The King High School in Queens, NY. Carmelo Anthony maintains a residence in Manhattan. https://t.co/9YLq3L0Ept — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 2, 2022

Last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three for the Lakers. The 44.1 percent shooting from the field was the most efficient Anthony has shot from the field since the 2014-15 season.

The Celtics’ Next Move

On September 2, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that Gallinari’s torn ACL will give 24-year-old sharpshooter Sam Hauser an opportunity for more playing time.

“A league source said that second-year forward Sam Hauser, a 6-8 sharpshooter, will have an opportunity to grab a spot in the regular rotation with Gallinari out.”

Himmelsbach added what the Celtics will do next in light of Gallinari’s injury.

“A league source said the Celtics will likely apply for a disabled player exception. If approved, they would be able to sign a player to a one-year deal worth approximately $3.2 million or acquire one via trade. But that second option is unlikely because the Celtics still have two traded-player exceptions for larger amounts.”

The trade exceptions that Himmelsbach is referring to are the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez trade exception and the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder trade exception, which the Celtics will have until 2023 to utilize.

Celtics Media Give Their Thoughts on Carmelo

Multiple Celtics gave their thoughts on the prospect of signing Anthony shortly after Gallinari’s torn ACL had been reported.

Keith Smith of CelticsBlog approves of the hypothetical move and listed multiple reasons why the Celtics should sign Anthony in the late stages of the offseason.

Just my opinion: I'd sign Carmelo Anthony. Replaces a lot of what Boston loses with Gallo out. Doesn't cost anything like a trade would, and it's the cheapest free agent option. Of course, Melo would want to sign with Boston and who knows where that stands at the moment? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 2, 2022

Bobby Manning echoed Smith’s sentiment that Anthony may be the best among the very few options left in free agency, though he wants the Celtics to use their trade exceptions for players who could fill in for Gallinari.

Hard to argue against Carmelo Anthony w/ the lack of options out there. He did a good job filling a role in LA. It's not a great fit, but you can't be super selective now. Of course, I've long had my eyes on Jarred Vanderbilt & Rudy Gay is attainable too via TPE post-Mitchell. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 2, 2022

Adam Kaufman of WBZ Radio said that Anthony might take an interest in the Celtics if his priority is to win a title before retiring.

Carmelo Anthony will have a decent market of options, I'd presume, but he likely won't have a better shot at a ring than joining the #Celtics. Not sure how much he's prioritizing that at 38 years old. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) September 2, 2022

Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports believes that Carmelo could fit in if Head Coach Ime Udoka gets him to buy into his role with the team.

Currently talking myself into the Melo Experience by reminding my brain that Ime will literally fight him if he doesn't buy in and try all the time and I think I feel better about it — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 2, 2022

Heavy’s Adam Taylor said that with Gallinari out indefinitely, Carmelo’s fit on the roster makes more sense because there would no longer be an overlap between him and a healthy Gallinari.