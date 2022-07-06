Boston’s Offseason Breeds ‘More Reason For Optimism’: Analyst

The Boston Celtics have been busy during the 2022 NBA Offseason. Trading their backend players for Malcolm Brogdon and using their taxpayer mid-level exception on Danilo Gallinari indicates that they have every intention of chasing their 18th championship when the 2022-23 season starts. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer is a fan of the moves they’ve made because he believes that the moves they made could potentially solve the problem that plagued them in the 2022 NBA Finals.

“The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals riding a seven- or eight-man rotation for months going back to the regular season. Fatigue seemed to be a determining factor in their hard-fought seven-game series. Now, the Celtics have more options. And more reason for optimism.”

The Celtics’ rotation for the 2022-23 season is projected to feature Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Al Horford, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, Brogdon, and Gallinari.

The only rotation player included in the Brogdon deal was Daniel Theis, who was in and out of the rotation throughout Boston’s playoff run in 2022.

O’Connor’s Thoughts on Brogdon and Gallinari

O’Connor acknowledges that while in Boston, Brogdon is likely going to have a smaller role on the team than he would have in Indiana. However, because of both his skillset as a playmaker and shooter combined with his previous durability issues, a smaller role could be precisely why he fits Boston like a glove.

“Brogdon, 29, is a high-IQ player who can make plays for others, and he’s a savvy mover without the ball to create passing lanes for teammates. He’s a career 37.6 percent shooter from 3 with the ability to launch both off the catch and off the dribble. With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and others all getting shots, Brogdon will be pretty far down the totem pole in Boston compared to Indiana. But lower minutes and workload could be for the best since he’s been dogged by injuries, playing in only 71 percent of possible games throughout his career.”

As for Gallinari, O’Connor acknowledged that while he isn’t the player he once was at 33 years old, he still is a shot creator whose shooting abilities should help the Celtics in their half-court offensive sets.

“Another piece is Danilo Gallinari, a 6-foot-10 forward who was on Boston’s radar going back to when Danny Ainge was running the team. Brad Stevens nabbed him on a two-year deal worth $13 million, providing the Celtics with a shot-making forward for the rotation. Gallo isn’t in his prime anymore, but he’s still an effective scorer who could help spark Boston’s half-court offense.”

Celtics Still Looking for Frontcourt Help

With Daniel Theis traded to Indiana, Boston has been on the lookout for his replacement. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on July 1 that the Celtics, along with the Los Angeles Lakers, were interested in adding Thomas Bryant to the team.

Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

On July 6, Haynes reported that Bryant had reached an agreement with the Lakers because they could offer him the opportunity to be their starting center, which was something that Boston could not offer.

Free agent Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal and will be given opportunity to win starting center position, league sources tell @YahooSports: https://t.co/J6Rg5ECNuf — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2022

After Haynes reported Bryant’s agreement to join the Lakers, Chris Mannix reported that Boston was still on the lookout for frontcourt depth because of Robert Williams III’s injury history.

Thomas Bryant's decision to join the Lakers, per @ChrisBHaynes, leaves Boston still on the lookout for frontcourt depth. Daniel Theis's exit left a void behind Robert Williams. Given Williams's injury history, Celtics will need to fill it. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 6, 2022

Since Bryant’s decision, no name has popped up for Boston yet. The Celtics can either offer a veteran’s minimum contract to an unrestricted free agent, or they can use one of their trade exceptions to get Theis’ replacement.