Paolo Banchero Speaks Out on Celtics Jayson Tatum

It wasn’t too long ago that Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was speaking about the advice he was receiving from some of the NBA’s elder statesmen.

From close friend Bradley Beal to idol Kobe Bryant, Tatum ensured he picked as many brains as he could shortly after entering the NBA. However, it would seem that the tables have now turned, and Tatum has become the player giving some of the league’s rookies advice, specifically fellow Duke alumn and first-overall draft pick, Paolo Banchero.

Speaking to Joe Vardon of The Athletic for an October 28 interview, Banchero noted how Tatum has been happy to pass on some advice whenever the rookie forward has sought it.

“I’ve talked to Jayson a lot — he’s been the main guy who has kind of helped me. He didn’t give me any advice before we played him, but after the game and you know, earlier before the season, he was a big help,” Banchero said.

Banchero has been impressive since entering the NBA, averaging 24 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 50% shooting from two-point range and 28.6% shooting from deep. It should also come as no surprise that the rookie forward is already starting to draw some comparisons with Tatum’s rookie year.

Tatum Still Holds Hope of Playing With Bradley Beal

Since the Celtics drafted him, Tatum has shared the floor with some elite talent such as Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and Jaylen Brown. However, despite all of the exceptional teammates Tatum has played alongside, he still harbors hopes of one day lining up alongside his best friend and mentor, Bradley Beal.

Speaking in an October 27 interview with Graham Bensinger, Tatum discussed his relationship with Beal, and why he still wants to eventually call him a teammate.

“I would love to play with Bradley Beal…I like the idea of it. I know it’s a lot of technical things and things that probably don’t make sense, and you can’t make it happen to have to do with money and things like that, but yeah,” Tatum said.

The notion of Tatum and Beal on the same team isn’t a new one, yet for whatever reason, the Celtics have never moved to make a deal happen, and while it’s still theoretically possible, the chances of the duo teaming up in their prime are starting to look slimmer by the season.

Tatum Has Eyes on Becoming 2023 MVP

To begin the season, Tatum has been on fire, coming out of the gates hot and averaging 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per night while shooting 67.3% from two and 37.5% from deep. Due to those solid numbers over his first four games, the discussion surrounding Tatum potentially earning an MVP nod at the end of the season has already begun.

During Tatum’s October 23 post-game press conference following Boston’s victory over the Orlando Magic, Tatum was candid in his response to potentially challenging for the NBA’s most prestigious individual award.

“I mean, it’s early and honestly, that’s always been a goal of mine…Since I was a kid, getting to the NBA wasn’t just what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a champion. You know, reach all those accolades and accomplishments, and MVP is obviously at the top of that list,” Tatum said.

Of course, the NBA season is long and arduous, and to win MVP you need to remain consistent through the year, regardless of what the league throws at you. Still, if Tatum can sustain his early season form, there’s no reason why he can’t be in the discussion when the time comes, and it’s clear why Banchero is so interested in picking his brain.