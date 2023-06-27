Ex-Lakers Guard Floated as Celtics’ Marcus Smart Replacement

With Marcus Smart gone, the Boston Celtics not only lost one of their best guards, but they also lost a voice in their locker room. In Smart’s absence, NESN’s Gio Rivera proposed that the Celtics go after former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley to replace Smart.

“The stars are in alignment for the Celtics to add Beverley to their already improved roster for next season.

“Beverley, 34, is an unrestricted free agent with a nearly identical level of toughness to Smart, coupled with some much-needed veteran leadership and experience that Boston has missed. He’s vaguely reminiscent of Marcus Morris’ with Boston four seasons ago,” Rivera wrote.

Rivera added why Beverley would fit with the Celtics with the season he just had with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

“He averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 40% from the field in a 67-game split campaign with the Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. But like Smart, Beverley’s numbers don’t speak for his intangibles.

“Beverley finished fourth in blocks per game (0.6) last season among all point guards in the NBA, just two spots behind Celtics guard Derrick White (0.9). Mind you, Beverley’s minute average (27.1) was the lowest among guards within the top five. His defensive intensity appeared during his final nine games with the Bulls in the regular season, averaging 1.7 steals, which included seven during the final two contests.”

Beverley made two NBA All-Defense teams in 2014 and 2020.

Derrick Rose Floated as Free Agent Option for Celtics

With the New York Knicks declining his option for the 2023-24 season, Derrick Rose will enter the offseason as a free agent. Steve Popper of Newsday floated the Celtics among the possible teams who could have interest in the former MVP.

“There are contending teams — the Lakers, Suns, and Celtics or even a return to his hometown Bulls — who could have minutes available at point guard for Rose. He is healthy and has adjusted his game, becoming more of a three-point threat in recent years.”

Rose does not have nearly the same reputation defensively that Beverley does, but he would bring some scoring to the second unit. That may not be totally necessary if the Celtics plan to keep Malcolm Brogdon, but knowing Brogdon’s reputation for being injury-prone, Rose would provide some insurance in case he gets hurt again.

Utah Jazz Tried to Acquire Marcus Smart

On top of reporting that the Utah Jazz were interested in adding Kristaps Porzingis had he entered free agency, Marc Stein reported that they were trying to get in on the three-way deal with the Celtics in the hopes of getting Smart.

“I’ve…heard that Utah’s interest in pursuing Porziņģis in free agency was even stronger than initially believed, with the Jazz A) said to be preparing an offer in free agency for the 7-foot-3 Latvian expected to exceed the total compensation the Celtics can provide him and B) also expressing interest in serving as the third team in the trade that ultimately sent Marcus Smart to Memphis but returned two future first-round picks as well as Porziņģis for Boston,” Stein wrote on his Substack on June 26.

Former Celtics executive Danny Ainge works in the Jazz’ front office, so he knows firsthand what Smart brings to the floor. Though the Jazz would have had the draft picks to entice the Celtics, they may not have offered the same number of assets the Grizzlies did.