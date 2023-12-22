Paul Pierce, 2008 Title Team Help Maintain the Culture of the Boston Celtics

There’s plenty of tradition with the Boston Celtics, a franchise tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships in NBA history.

From Bill Russell to Larry Bird to Paul Pierce to Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have had plenty of stars throughout the years. The Celtics are the favorite to win the title this season, which would be their first since 2008. Members of that 2008 championship team, led by Pierce, have been on had this year to maintain the culture of the franchise as they push for Banner 18.

Paul Pierce Explains the Culture of the Boston Celtics

Pierce learned from the former Celtics greats, who learned from previous Boston stars. Now, Pierce and several of his former teammates are doing their part.

Pierce, Eddie House, and Sam Cassell, all members of Boston’s 2008 championship team, were together recently on the “View From the Rafters” podcast. They spoke about a “brotherhood” that’s been passed down for years in Boston.

All three have had an up-close look at the Celtics this season. Pierce has been working as a team ambassador. House is an in-studio analyst. Cassell is in his first season as an assistant coach under Joe Mazzulla.

They reminisced about their championship days, but they also spoke about their roles with the current Celtics team.

“Like Eddie said, it’s a brotherhood,” Pierce said. “I always reference back to when I played. When I came to the gym or the games, JoJo White, (John) Havlicek, Cornbread (Cedric Maxwell) is a constant face there, along with Tommy Heinsohn. Bill Russell would step in here.

“That’s just what the tradition and culture of the Boston Celtics is all about. They did it before us. Now it’s our time to come back and show the young kids the teams, the guys that’s left a mark on the franchise to come back and be involved in some way or some form. It’s just how it’s always been with the Celtics.”

Players on the ’08 Celtics Team Hope to Play a Role in Another Title

It’s not just Pierce, House, and Cassell from the 2008 team who are staying connected to the current Celtics squad. Brian Scalabrine is a television commentator. Leon Powe has also played the role of ambassador. Kevin Garnett has shown up.

Each player brings a unique role in hopes of helping the 2023-24 Celtics bring home another championship.

“With my experience, winning three championships as a player, I understand the journey you have to go through to win a championship,” Cassell said.

“My thing to Jaylen and Jayson is challenge your second unit to challenge y’all,” House said. “Make sure you get at them, but make sure they get at you. That’s how you’re going to be successful later on.

“I think our second unit going against the first unit, and it started at training camp that first training camp, we cracked them, and we was talking reckless. After that, they turned it up and cracked us like two, three straight days. We battled, and we had our see-saw, up and down. This day was our day. This day was their day. For the most part, what it did was just sharpen everybody’s skills.”

Now, that 2008 team is there to help sharpen the skills of today’s Celtics.