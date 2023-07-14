Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Claim About Heat & Damian Lillard Pairing

The Miami Heat could very well start next season coming off an NBA Finals appearance and acquiring Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, who has requested to be traded only to South Beach. However, among those who would not have faith in that pairing should it come to fruition is Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

Paul Pierce on Damian Lillard potentially joining the Heat: "They won't make it out of the first round."

Let's just say a lively discussion ensued ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oM7gESwZsD — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 13, 2023

While talking with Rachel Nichols and Tracy McGrady on Showtime, Pierce made a bold claim regarding how far the Heat would go if they traded for Lillard.

“You put them together, they won’t make it out of the first round,” Pierce said. “You gotta understand how they got to the championship this year. A lot of this had to do with their depth and guys playing way above their pay grade. Caleb [Martin]… was averaging 20 points against Boston. We ain’t never seen those guys do that. Then you have Duncan Robinson. So if you get Damian Lillard, they gone! They already gone, but then you lose another 18-20-point scorer. You’re gonna have to gut that team out.”

Pierce added that the Heat were a play-in team, and gutting their depth for Lillard would hurt them.

“Miami was a play-in team; you forgot that,” Pierce said. “If you just add Dame, this team won’t make it out the first round, with [Dame, Jimmy, & Bam] with no depth… If you gut that team by getting Dame, they borderline might not make it to the playoffs or out the first round.”

Paul Pierce’s Thoughts on Celtics’ Offseason

While the Celtics were taking on the Washington Wizards during their second summer league game, Paul Pierce gave his thoughts on the changes the Celtics made to their roster during an interview with NBA TV.

“The roster looks good,” Pierce said, as transcribed by The Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt. “The main thing is you got Jayson there, and hopefully Jaylen Brown signs a long-term deal, you bring in Porzingis. So, I’m a little disappointed in getting rid of Smart, but maybe some change was needed. But hopefully, it can help them get over the top.”

Pierce added that the key to the Celtics reaching goals starts with leadership, and he challenged the Celtics’ two young stars to fill that void.

“It has to be filled from a number of guys,” Pierce said. “I think it’s time for Jayson Tatum to step up to a bigger leadership role along with Jaylen Brown and be a bigger voice in the locker room. I think it’s that time and I think if he’s able to do that, it’ll carry the team a long way.”

Leon Powe Approves of Sam Cassell Hire

This offseason, the Celtics hired Sam Cassell to their coaching staff. Cassell’s former teammate Leon Powe, who currently serves as the Celtics’ community ambassador, approved of the hire.

“I absolutely love the addition of my good friend Sam Cassell,” Powe said via his personal Twitter.

I absolutely love the addition of my good friend Sam Cassell. — Leon Powe (@Leon_Powe) July 13, 2023

Powe and Cassell won a title together with the Celtics in 2008 and were teammates until 2009. Cassell was previously an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers before coming back to the Celtics.