Payton Pritchard Drawing Eyes in Celtics Trade Market

The Boston Celtics might sit atop of the Eastern Conference and boast one of the best offenses in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean their roster is perfect.

According to someone who spoke with Heavy On Sports NBA Insider Steve Bulpett, Payton Pritchard is drawing interest from teams around the league as interest grows in the sharpshooting point guard.

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball, and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” said one personnel man. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first, you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations,” Bulpett reported.

Pritchard has found himself on the outside of Boston’s rotation this season due to the summer arrival of Malcolm Brogdon, so unless there is a change in circumstances for Boston – such as an injury or suspension – Pritchard’s minutes are likely to be minimal. Thus, Pritchard will struggle to find his rhythm and make an impact for the Celtics.

Payton Pritchard Implored To Find A New Team

On November 22, The Athletic’s John Hollinger released an article that looked at all the players in the NBA who needed a change of scenery for whatever reason. Of course, Pritchard’s name was mentioned, as the guard who was a significant part of the Celtics rotation during their run to the NBA Finals is now warming the bench on a nightly basis.

“Pritchard is 25, shoots 41.2 percent career from 3, and has another year left beyond this one on a rookie contract that pays him peanuts. He’s valuable! He’s just less valuable to Boston right now than almost any other team. In his case, one out would seem to be as a trade chip to get Boston another big man. The Celtics have thus far survived the absence of Robert Williams III, with the help of some solid contributions from scrap-heap pickup Luke Kornet, but the injuries to Williams and Gallinari exposed what is perhaps the one weakness on a loaded Boston team,” Hollinger wrote on November 22.

Pritchard, 24, is still on his rookie-scale contract and is set to earn $2.2 million this season and $4 million next season, making it hard to envision a straight-up trade making much sense for the Celtics. Instead, it’s more likely that anything that sends Pritchard to a new team is part of a much larger trade.

JD Davison Emerging As Potential Replacement

Unfortunately for Pritchard, Boston’s 2022 late second-round draft pick, JD Davison, is already making noise in the G-League. Should Davion’s performances continue to impress, Boston may be inclined to give him a larger role within their rotation, thus ensuring Pritchard is deemed surplus to requirements.

According to Cody Taylor of USA Today, Davison is already proving capable of playing at the NBA level, even if it’s only in spot minutes, to begin with – the role Pritchard is currently occupying.

“The 20-year-old has totaled only eight minutes across three appearances with Boston this season. The team is prioritizing his development and has opted to mostly keep him in the G League, with playing time at a premium with the parent club. Davison has shown flashes of being a regular contributor in the NBA and will look to continue to develop and improve in Maine. The team has found great success in the past with its G League affiliate and will be looking to continue that with Davison,” Cody Taylor of USA Today wrote on December 20.

With just over a month remaining until the February trade deadline, it will be interesting to see what route the Celtics take with Pritchard and whether the young point guard is happy to continue warming Boston’s bench.