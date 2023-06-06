Lakers Wing Floated as Trade Return for Celtics’ Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard could very well find a new home this summer. With the Boston Celtics guard entering the last year of his rookie contract next season, they may look to trade him. Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated named Los Angeles Lakers wing Jared Vanderbilt as a trade return for Pritchard.

Krivitsky acknowledged that a trade between the two historic rivals is unlikely, but explained why the Lakers

“It’s spicy, improbable, and imperfect,” Krivitsky wrote. “The Celtics and Lakers probably aren’t trading with each other. That might sound silly, but it is what it is and is unlikely to change this summer.

“None of the guards from Los Angeles’ playoff rotation are under contract for next season, so perhaps Pritchard peaks the purple and gold’s interest.”

Krivitsky added that Vanderbilt’s a talented defender and passer but explained why his holes offensively could pose an issue.

“But as talented and versatile a defender as Jarred Vanderbilt is, and he’s also a quality facilitator, his lack of shooting and inability to provide a boost offensively cut into his playing time in the postseason.”

Krivitsky concluded by saying that Vanderbilt’s skillset doesn’t mesh with head coach Joe Mazzulla.

“Given that Vanderbilt’s never averaged more than 1.3 three-point attempts in a season, he doesn’t mesh with Joe Mazzulla’s offensive philosophy, so if he gets rerouted, it’s doubtful it’s to Boston,” Krivitsky finished.

Payton Pritchard Wants a Trade

While talking about the NBA’s newest Collective Bargaining Agreement, The Athletic’s Jay King reported that Pritchard hopes to play for a new team this offseason. However, King added that the new CBA could affect whether the Celtics grant his wish.

“With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth. Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources, so will the Celtics move him if they trade one of their core guards?”

Pritchard had a lesser role with the Celtics this season, but that could change if they decide they have to trade one of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, or Malcolm Brogdon. If Pritchard is elevated back into the Celtics’ rotation, that could change his mind.

Celtics May Not Trade Payton Pritchard

Though Pritchard wants out, an Eastern Conference general manager explained to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney why the Celtics may not grant his trade request no matter what they do in light of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“The way things have worked recently is you find that teams do not want to trade guys on their rookie contracts because you’re going to get more value by trading him after he gets that big contract bump. So they’re not going to be in a hurry to move him just to move him because they can do better by waiting,” the executive said.

Pritchard will be paid $4 million this season, and unless the Celtics decide to trade Smart, White, and/or Brogdon, he will be fourth on the Celtics’ guard depth chart.