Slumping Celtics Guard Sounds Off: ‘I’m Just Done With It’

This season was supposed to be Payton Pritchard’s breakout campaign. And while that still remains a possibility, the early returns for the second-year Oregon product have been lackluster at best.

From his viral 92-point explosion in Pro-Am play to looking head and shoulders above his Summer League competition, Pritchard looked destined to pay major dividends for a Celtics team boasting a new look backcourt. However, things quickly went downhill after he sustained a broken nose in a preseason bout with the Orlando Magic.

As a precaution, Pritchard has since donned a protective mask in every game since — that was, until Boston’s 91-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 13th, where he emerged maskless for the second half of play.

“I’m just done wearing it. It’s kind of annoying to wear. It takes away some of your vision. It’s just a lot different,” Pritchard said of the mask via Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “Going forward, if I break my nose, I break my nose. It’s a little early [to stop using the mask], but it is what it is. I’m just done with it.”