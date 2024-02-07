Payton Pritchard Leaned on 1 Member of the Boston Celtics When He Wanted Out Last Year

Last season was a frustrating one for Payton Pritchard. The fourth-year Boston Celtics guard averaged the fewest minutes per game (13.4) in his career and felt like a non-contributor. He had no problem making it clear that he wanted out.

What a difference a year makes. Now, Pritchard averages a career-high 20.8 minutes as part of a key member of Boston’s second unit. Last year was tough for Pritchard, who admitted he leaned heavily on one member of the coaching staff to help him get through the season.

Payton Pritchard Credits Aaron Miles for Helping him Get Through the 2022-23 Season

Pritchard appeared in 48 games all of last season. This year, he’s played in all 50.

On a team loaded with stars, Pritchard is comfortable with his role this year. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 38-12, and Pritchard knows his value off the bench.

Last year was a different story. There were times when the 6-foot-1 guard from Oregon never saw the floor. Frustration grew. He knew he could play in the NBA, but he wasn’t give much of an opportunity. It wore on him mentally, and he admitted he turned to assistant coach Aaron Miles for guidance. Miles, now an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans, helped him get through the toughest times in his professional career.

“I appreciate him for that because I needed him at that time,” Pritchard said Tuesday, per Jay King of The Athletic. “It was just having somebody there at all times talking to me and making sure that I know what I’m capable of and we’re going to keep working toward that.

“You see a lot of guys stop playing, and they mentally break, and then they’re not in the league anymore because of that. So, not letting it break me. You need good people in your corner like that to get through your tough times.”

Pritchard Has Learned To Put His Ego Aside

Pritchard is a big part of Boston’s second unit. He knows with the starters the Celtics have, he’s not likely to break into the starting lineup. This year for Pritchard, it’s all about embracing his role.

“We have a lot of great star players,” Pritchard told King. “That’s not to mean that me, Sam (Hauser), and the role guys, we’re not working for more in the future. It’s just we have an understanding of, like, this is what the team needs for us to be successful. And we are going to do that.

“I think the star guys have sacrificed, too. Each one of them has sacrificed things to help the team be better. It’s just kind of putting your ego aside for the betterment of the team is what’s allowed us to be really good.”

Pritchard has sacrificed playing time for wins. Last year, he didn’t even get an opportunity to do so.

Last year at the trade deadline, he wanted to hear his name called. He hoped for a trade. This year, with the deadline rapidly approaching, he’s hoping for a championship.

“It’s funny the difference a year will make,” he said.