Celtics Guard May Miss Extended Time: Report

The Boston Celtics may have managed to snap their losing streak at three games Wednesday night, but Thursday afternoon proved to have no time for celebration as somber news has once again crept its way into the fold.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported via Twitter that third-year guard Payton Pritchard could be sidelined for the immediate future due to a nagging heel ailment sustained on March 6 in the closing seconds of their outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Payton Pritchard may miss the upcoming road trip due to heel pain, per Joe Mazzulla. Pritchard hurt it going for the game-winner at the end of regulation in Cleveland. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 9, 2023

Following Weiss’ report, Celtics reporter Brian Robb would tweet out an update of his own, stating, “Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams will be (on the) road trip but he’s unsure about Payton Pritchard.”

This news, unfortunately, comes right around the time when Pritchard has seen his playing time increase up to 16.1 minutes per game since January 21 after having logged averages of less than 10 per game prior to that point.

GM Believes Celtics Have 3 Potential Trade Partners

Despite his uptick in minutes, many seem to believe that Payton Pritchard’s time with the Boston Celtics is nearing an end and, according to an anonymous Eastern Conference GM who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney, there are three teams, in specific, who could prove to be realistic landing spots for his services this coming summer.

“There are definitely some teams to watch there. Orlando had an interest, they are not that sold on their options at point guard—(Markelle) Fultz has had so many injury troubles, Cole Anthony needs the ball so much, (Jalen) Suggs is more of a two-guard. If they are going to run things through Paolo (Banchero) then a guy like Pritchard, who can manage the game, take good care of the ball, and make his shots when needed, is a good fit.It is just a matter of, can he defend? Pritchard is Danny’s guy, too, don’t forget. Ainge would love to get him back, and have him in Utah. The Jazz have the Sixers’ pick in this draft; something could get done there. Cleveland asked about Pritchard, too, from what I understand. They have some concerns, long-term, about depth at point guard, and about Ricky Rubio’s health,” The executive told Deveney.

That's a DEEEEP 3 from Pritchard 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xGrADf8a9A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

Since his rookie season back in 2020-21 Pritchard’s role with the Celtics has seemingly diminished with each passing year and now, in 2022-23, he finds himself sporting career lows in points (4.7), rebounds (1.5), assists (1.0), and minutes (12.5).

Celtics Forward Shows Positive Progress

On March 8, veteran forward Danilo Gallinari posted a video on his personal Twitter account of him shooting 3-pointers inside the Celtics’ practice facility.

Since agreeing to terms on a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics this past offseason, Danilo Gallinari has yet to suit up for a game as he continues rehab on his torn ACL that he sustained back in late August.

Though initial reports suggested that he’d sit the entirety of his first season in Boston, based on his latest video update, it appears the 15-year pro may be inching closer and closer to making his debut sooner than expected.