Payton Pritchard Throws Celtics Future Into Doubt

Since the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon in the off-season, Payton Pritchard has found consistent playing time with the Boston Celtics difficult to come by.

When speaking to Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala on their Point Forward Podcast, Pritchard shed some light on his plans for when the current season reaches its conclusion, noting how he would like to be in a position to have an impactful role on a team.

“I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward. I put all the work in so whatever happens I can live with as long as I did it my way. That’s the most important thing for me,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard has participated in 35 games for the Celtics this season, but has seen his minutes average drop to just 12.5 per game – the lowest since he entered the NBA in 2020. Still, Pritchard is currently averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 33% from the perimeter.

Payton Pritchard Drawing Interest Ahead Of Trade Deadline

According to someone who spoke with Heavy On Sports NBA Insider Steve Bulpett in late December, it would appear that there are multiple teams around the league that would be interested in acquiring Pritchard, should he become available.

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball, and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” said one personnel man. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first, you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations,” Bulpett reported.

Assuming a team firms up their interest and provides the Celtics with a legitimate trade offer that improves another area of their bench, there is a genuine chance Brad Stevens could consider granting Prtichard’s wish of moving to a team that can give him a legitimate role in their rotation.

Celtics Could Use Payton Pritchard As Trade Bait

In a January 8 article, Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated noted how the Celtics could look to use Pritchard as trade bait in an attempt to improve their wing depth off the bench.

“Another intriguing potential reunion would be with Jae Crowder, who remains separated from a Suns team that could use him in their rotation. Barring an unlikely resolution that keeps Crowder in the desert, expect him to get dealt by the Feb. 9 trade deadline…However, along with Pritchard, Crowder figures to cost the Celtics a future first-round pick,” Krivitsky wrote.

However, it is far more likely that Boston keep Pritchard until the end of the current season before re-evaluating his place on the team, as his skillset and offensive aggression make him an exceptional insurance policy once the post-season gets underway.