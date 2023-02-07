Pistons Head Coach Drops Truth Bomb On Celtics Jayson Tatum

Despite a slow start to the Boston Celtics‘ 111-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on February 6, Jayson Tatum ended the night with 34 points courtesy of an impressive second-half performance.

When speaking to the media following the game, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey noted how he believes Tatum is a superstar, and the Celtics’ development over the past few years should serve as motivation to his young team.

Play

Dwane Casey Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Pistons DETROIT, MI — Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey spoke to reporters after the Boston Celtics 111-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Jayson Tatum finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully… 2023-02-07T05:00:09Z

“You know, at some point that he’s going to be a superstar. And that’s why they have the best record in the league, if I’m not mistaken, them and Denver. So, I’ve watched those guys grow; they had the same growing pains as our young players did, and to see where they are now should be motivation for our young players to keep working,” Casey said.

Tatum is currently having a stellar season for the Celtics and is averaging 30.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 46.4% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from three-point land, helping his team to the top of the Eastern Conference and earning himself an All-Star spot for his troubles.

Sam Hauser Speaks On His First Career Start

Shortly before tip-off against the Pistons, it was revealed that Sam Hauser would be replacing the absent Jaylen Brown in the starting line-up, marking the rapid rise of the undrafted second-year sharpshooter with his first career start.

Following the game, Hauser spoke with the media and shared his experience, noting how it was a ‘cool experience’ for him.

"Kind of took me by surprise… it was a pretty cool moment for me" Sam Hauser on his first NBA start pic.twitter.com/NlfuJwUhpE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 7, 2023

“It kinda took me by surprise. I think I kinda found out about JB late, so I didn’t really know anything…That was my first start ever in the NBA, which was a pretty cool moment for me. I feel like you’re able to get in a rhythm real quick when you’re in there to start the game, get your feel, and get your legs underneath you a little bit. So, it was definitely a cool experience. I don’t know if will happen again or not, but I’m glad that it happened,” Hauser said.

In 31 minutes of playing time, Hauser impressed by dropping 15 points, pulling down 6 rebounds, and dishing out an assist, while shooting 55.6% from deep on 5-of-9 shooting.

Killian Hayes Admits Jayson Tatum is ‘Tough to Guard’

During his own media availability after the game, Detroit’s Killian Hayes was asked about what it’s like to guard Jayson Tatum, with the third-year guard providing a candid response about the difficulties of trying to stop a genuine MVP candidate.

Play

Killian Hayes Describes Difficulty in Guarding Jayson Tatum | Celtics vs Pistons DETROIT, MI — Killian Hayes spoke to reporters after the Boston Celtics 111-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Jayson Tatum finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of… 2023-02-07T04:15:11Z

“A guy like that, you give him any opportunities, he gonna take it. I don’t think he hit a three in the first half; in the second half, he hit one, and once you see one go through, he kept going. And, he was hard to guard. His spin, rip through, he can get the calls on those. A guy like that, you can’t let him get going,” Hayes said.

The Celtics will now turn their attention toward the Philadelphia 76ers, who they are scheduled to face on February 8 in what will be a rematch from opening night back in October.