Eastern Conference Rival Makes Final Decision on Ex-Celtics Star: Report

When the New York Knicks traded former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons on draft night, the common conclusion was that the Pistons would waive Walker immediately. However, Walker has remained with the Pistons from a technical standpoint despite all indications that he would never play for them.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Pistons will likely waive Walker to trim their roster down to the league maximum of 15 players.

The Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The move will bring Detroit's roster to 15 guaranteed spots. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2022

Walker is slated to be paid $9,165,471 for the 2022-23 season as per the contract he agreed to when he signed with the Knicks in 2021, according to Spotrac. It remains to be seen how much of that money he will give back upon being waived by the Pistons or if he’ll give any of that money back.

Walker will also be paid $27,431,078 from the Oklahoma City Thunder for this coming season after agreeing to a buyout with them following the Celtics trading him for Al Horford, according to Spotrac.

No matter what happens next in his NBA career, Walker is slated to make over $30 million this coming season from two teams he won’t play for this coming season.

Walker Believes He Still Has Juice in the Tank

Walker attended the Celtics’ preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 7.

Kemba Walker in the building for the Celtics vs. Hornets game in Greensboro. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LCWJEpMIoE — CLTure® ( culture ) (@CLTure) October 8, 2022

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe caught up with Walker at that game, where he asked Walker about his NBA future. Despite what he’s been through the past few seasons, Walker believes he can still play. He’s just waiting to be given the chance.

“I’ve got something in the tank, for sure,” he said. “I feel great. I’m going to be honest. I’m going to have my opportunity. I’m not in any rush right now. I’m just grinding and trying to feel as good as I can. And right now, I feel great. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time. I’m just waiting for the opportunity.”

Walker added that he doesn’t care if he starts or not. What matters most to him is playing above all else.

“I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don’t care if it’s the bench or not,” Walker told Washburn. “I started off my career playing basketball coming off the bench. Who cares? I just want to be able to play ball like I love to do, being around some great, great teammates and just have fun.”

Walker Gets Candid on Hornets Reunion

On July 25, Charania reported that the Hornets were interested in bringing Walker back after Walker left the team in 2019 to join the Celtics.

Hornets considering reunion with a former franchise cornerstone, among free-agent options, sources say: pic.twitter.com/mvjS1PlkTJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

While talking to Washburn, Walker said he’s not opposed to that but is focusing primarily on resuming his career more than anything else.

“That would be special,” Walker told Washburn. “[But] as far as closing my career, I’ve got a few more years left, in my opinion, so I’m not thinking about that yet. We’ll see. I’m just waiting. [Nobody’s] reached out to me. I’m just waiting.”

With Walker now likely to be waived by the Pistons, time will tell as to who his next team will be. It’s very possible Walker gets signed right away after he clears waivers, or he may be a player who teams decide to add mid-season.

In the 37 games he played for the Knicks, he averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, and three rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent and 36.7 percent from three. Those are among the lowest numbers he’s put up since entering the NBA.