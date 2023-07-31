Celtics Urged to Add Former Playoff Killer to Second Unit

With Marcus Smart gone, the Boston Celtics must decide whether they want to use their last full-time roster spot on another guard. Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar explained why the Celtics should look into adding Goran Dragic with that last spot.

“They could use more point guard depth on the roster, and they also traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this summer,” Stinar wrote. “Adding Dragic would give them a true point guard they can rely on as a backup.”

Stinar then elaborated further on why the Celtics could use someone like him off their bench.

“He is an excellent passer and would be able to help run the second unit (while also being able to facilitate for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis).”

Stinar added that Dragic would be an inexpensive addition to the roster.

“Dragic will likely be a player who signs for a veteran’s minimum contract, so there would be no risk for the Celtics to add him to the roster,” Stinar finished.

Dragic gained a reputation as a Celtics killer in the playoffs from his performance against Boston when he played for the Miami Heat during the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals. In that series, Dragic averaged 20.5 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

Play

Dragic is not that player anymore, but he can be productive. Dragic played the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 6.3 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.9% from three.

Danny Green Mentioned as Possible Free Agent Target

While their free agent options could be dwindling, CelticsBlog’s Jack Simone explained why the Celtics could look into adding Danny Green with that last spot.

“Remember when everyone was upset that the Celtics lost out on the ‘Danny Green sweepstakes’ to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season? Well, here’s their chance to make up for it, should they choose to do so. At worst, Green would bring a veteran presence without playing real minutes, and at best, he’s able to make some shots.”

Much like Dragic, Green is not the player he once was, but he would bring championship experience to the team. He’s won titles with three separate teams: the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Someone who has been there before could help the Celtics through tight spots in the playoffs.

Romeo Langford Reunion Not Likely: Insider

Former Celtics lottery pick Romeo Langford is also on the free agent market, but MassLive’s Brian Robb explained why he does not believe the Celtics will look into a possible reunion.

“Langford will get a training camp invite somewhere, but the odds are it won’t be in Boston. This team could use some depth on the wing, but that jumper has not come around. He’s still only 23, but he’s not worth the flier at this point for a team trying to contend.”

Langford is not only young, but is also injury-prone, as the most games he’s played in a season was during the 2021-22 season, where he played 48 games with the Celtics and Spurs combined.