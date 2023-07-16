Former Top-20 Draft Pick Floated as Potential Celtics TPE Target

We’re back here again! Another summer of wondering whether or not the Boston Celtics will utilize a traded player exception.

This time around, the Celtics boast a $6.2 million exception courtesy of the sign-and-trade that sent Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks after the Celtics failed to retain the restricted free agent. When looking at Boston’s roster, another wing would be the most logical choice to fill the 15th and final roster spot – and it would be a bonus if that wing was capable of playing some small-ball five, too.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Precious Achiuwa could be the perfect TPE target for the Celtics, should the Toronto Raptors decide to begin tearing down their roster.

THE DISRESPECT 😳 Precious Achiuwa pointed at him after putting him on a poster.

“Boston could inquire about Achiuwa, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal,” Forsberg wrote. “The soon-to-be 24-year-old might cost a bit more but would provide depth up front where the Celtics have health concerns.”

Achiuwa entered the NBA as the 20th overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft, joining the Miami Heat, where he spent one season before being moved to the Toronto Raptors. This past season, Achiuwa participated in 55 regular-season games, averaging 9.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Brad Stevens Wants to Add a ‘Little More Depth’

As the Boston Celtics Summer League roster was doing battle with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, Brad Stevens joined the announcer’s table for an on-air interview. During the discussion, Boston’s President of Basketball Operations revealed how he would like to add one more legitimate rotation piece so that the Celtics had additional depth at the wing position.

Brad Stevens discusses our roster's strong foundation heading into next season.

“We’ll try to add obviously a little bit,” Stevens said. “I’d like to get a little more depth, maybe on the wing, and then also maybe with a four/three type. I feel pretty good about our bigs. We’ve got a couple two-ways, so we’ve got some things we’re still very much looking at.”

Currently, the Celtics boast a $6.2 TPE, the taxpayer Mid-Level Exception (which they’re unlikely to use), and can also sign players with a veteran minimum contract. Given the limited resources at Boston’s disposal, a potential move for Achiuwa would likely be a ‘best case’ scenario.

Gabe Vincent Believes Celtics Had Issues Last Season

During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s ‘Old Man & The Three’ Podcast, former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent revealed how he believes there was ‘something’ going on within the Celtics locker room during their run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

“It almost seemed like to me, truthfully, they had something going on over there,” Vincent said. “Despite our gameplan, so much has to go right to win in this league, and if you aren’t fully right internally, it shows in different ways…I think, last year, they were better defensively when we lost to them in the East Finals. This past year, something didn’t seem as right, whether it was their rotations or connectivity, whatever the case may be. I think any bit of weakness we saw, we jumped on it.”

The Celtics will now be hoping that their decision to rebuild their rotation pay dividends throughout the upcoming season and into the playoffs.