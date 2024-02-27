Celtics Predicted to Add Former Sixer, 3&D Wing Off Buyout Market

The Boston Celtics don’t have to do anything with their one available roster spot. However, with more players hitting the buyout market, they could look into adding more depth to the roster. One possible option is Danuel House, and Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes the Celtics will get him.

Buckley explained the former Philadelphia 76ers wing’s appeal to the Celtics, citing their lack of depth along the wing.

“Some win-now shopper should give him a job, and the Boston Celtics could be that team. They added frontcourt depth (Xavier Tillman) and a backcourt project (Jaden Springer) at the deadline, but the wing rotation remains shallow behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Sam Hauser,” Buckley wrote in a February 27 story.

Buckley also explained what House brings to the table.

“House should have a decent chance of finding his way into a playoff wing mix, even if only as a depth option. He remains a serviceable defender (71st percentile in defensive estimated plus/minus) who can finish at the rim (69.4 percent shooting inside of three feet) and convert catch-and-shoot threes (34.3 percent).”

The Sixers traded House to the Detroit Pistons, who then waived him. House appeared in 34 games with the Sixers, where he averaged 4.2 points while shooting 44.8% from the field and 30% from three. He is also a near-36% shooter from three for his career.

Danuel House ‘Weighing Options’ on Market

Danuel House’s former teammate Patrick Beverley has taken up a new hobby as an NBA Insider. Not only did he report his trade to the Bucks via his podcast’s X account, but he’s also reported about multiple former teammates’ next teams. Such as the case with House.

On February 19, Beverley reported via his X account that House was considering his options, while naming one team in particular.

“Danuel House Jr. is currently weighing his options between several Eastern Conference contenders, including the Atlanta Hawks – Per Sources.”

Danuel House Jr. is currently weighing his options between several Eastern Conference contenders, including the Atlanta Hawks – Per Sources pic.twitter.com/CbXGw701SB — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 19, 2024

The Celtics are 45-12, which would make a good argument that they are among the very best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks, by contrast, are 25-32, making their status as an Eastern Conference contender debatable.

However, House may want to join a team that will play him in their rotation. The Celtics likely won’t compromise their rotation for him, but they would provide the opportunity to win a title.

Celtics’ Former Trade Target May Hit Buyout Market: Report

If the Celtics miss out on Danuel House, another option for them could be Otto Porter Jr. The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that the Jazz have sent Porter home for him to weigh his options.

“Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. has returned home to evaluate his options for the remainder of the season and will not be with the team Thursday night when the Jazz open the second half of their schedule against the Charlotte Hornets,” Jones reported in a February 21 story.

Jones added that Porter is healthy and may agree to a buyout.

“The 30-year-old Porter…is fully healthy and ready to play, according to league sources. His options include accepting a contract buyout from the Jazz, which would allow him to sign with another team. Porter would have to sign with another team by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason.”

In a February 6 story, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics targeted Otto Porter Jr. at the trade deadline. If he becomes a free agent, it wouldn’t be surprising if they still had interest.

Buckley predicted in the aforementioned article that if Porter gets bought out, he’ll sign with the Clippers.