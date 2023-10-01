Ex-Celtic ‘Preferred Fresh Start Elsewhere’ This Offseason: Report

With Jrue Holiday now on the Boston Celtics, more details have come out about where the Celtics stood with their now former Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon. The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed how Brogdon nearly being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers affected his standing with the Celtics.

“This also brings resolution to the Brogdon saga, who was aggrieved after a deal to send him to the Los Angeles Clippers fell through during Porziņģis trade talks in June. Brogdon, the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, preferred a fresh start elsewhere after nearly being traded,” Charania wrote in an October 1 story.

If Brogdon had stayed, that would have been a pretty big elephant in the room for both him and the Celtics. His frustration was understandable because he embraced a bench role after spending the previous four seasons as a starter. Knowing that the Celtics not only tried to trade him but had an agreement in place before the Clippers balked at the last minute could stir up some hard feelings.

The real question will be whether Brogdon stays the season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Celtics Want to Extend Jrue Holiday: Report

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gave the full details of the Jrue Holiday trade. In his report, he included that the Celtics want to sign Holiday to a long-term deal.

“The Celtics were an aggressive suitor for Holiday, 33, and are expected to work to sign him to a long-term deal with free agency looming in the summer of 2024,” Wojnarowski wrote.

The Celtics did this when they acquired Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics agreed to an extension with Porzingis merely days after they acquired him from the Washington Wizards. It makes sense, given that they traded assets to get him, much like they did with Holiday.

Wojnarowski reported via his X account that the Celtics were on the top of the teams Holiday wanted to play for.

“The Celtics were among the teams at very top of Holiday’s wish list in recent days, and expectation is Celtics are eager to retain him long-term, sources said. Holiday has a year left on (his) deal. Boston beat out several teams in both conferences with a significant trade package.”

From that, the Celtics’ desire for Holiday to stay long-term appears mutual.

Brad Stevens Wants to Bring Blake Griffin Back

Brad Stevens told the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn that he would like to bring back Blake Griffin, but the six-time all-star is contemplating whether to hang it up.

“Stevens revealed the Celtics were interested in bringing back Griffin for a second year, but the former All-Star is considering retirement,” Washburn wrote in a September 30 story.

Stevens went on to praise Griffin while letting the public know if Griffin ever wants to come back, the Celtics will keep his spot warm for him.

“I’m not blowing smoke, it was as good as it gets. He was unbelievable when he played and even better when he didn’t. He has a fan for life from everybody in our organization. You know, if he decides to keep playing, he wants to come back out East, he knows we’re a phone call away.”

With Robert Williams III gone, the Celtics may need all the frontcourt depth they can get. Griffin may not be what he was, but he was productive when the Celtics gave him playing time. Perhaps they believe he would do well in an even bigger role.