Celtics Attend Private Workout for 5-Time All-Star: Report

Trading Marcus Smart leaves the Boston Celtics with Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, and J.D. Davison as their only guards on the roster. That could be a problem if one of White, Brogdon, or Pritchard suffers an injury.

The Celtics appear to be aware of this potential issue, as The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported on July 9 that they were among the teams who attended a private workout for five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.

“Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA,” Iko wrote via his personal Twitter.

Wall made five consecutive all-star teams from 2014 to 2018 during his time with the Washington Wizards. Injuries sadly cut his prime short, as he simultaneously had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs from his left heel in late December 2018, then tore his Achilles in February 2019.

Wall last played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season. In 34 games with the Clippers, Wall averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 40.8% from the field. After the Clippers traded Wall to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, no one picked him up.

While this could all mean the Celtics simply watched Wall’s workout and nothing more will come of it, these reports would indicate that they’re looking for more backcourt help.

Celtics Announce J.D. Davison Signing

On July 9, the Celtics announced that they have signed J.D. Davison to a two-way contract. Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston tweeted the press release announcing the deal.

The Celtics drafted Davison No. 53 in the 2022 NBA Draft, where he was then signed to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season. Davison appeared in 12 regular season games for the Celtics during the 2022-23 season, averaging 1.6 points, 0.9 assists, and 0.8 rebounds.

Davison did more damage during his stint in the G League, averaging 12.9 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.6% from the field in 26 games with the Maine Celtics.

Davison may very well get more chances for playing time with the Celtics with Smart no longer on the team.

Oshae Brissett Explains His Role With Celtics

While talking with reporters on July 8, new Celtics wing Oshae Brissett explained what he believes his role on the Celtics will be.

“Energy, excitement. I feel like, last year, watching (the Celtics) they always had that. Obviously, playing at the Garden is different, but they had that with the players. I feel like I can bring that in a different way, coming in off the bench, starting, whatever it is, whatever the team needs me to do, bring that energy and heart to the team,” Brissett said.

Brissett also believes his role on the team will be easy given the talent that’s on the team, like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Well, they got the rock, they can do what they want,” Brissett said. “I’m gonna go crash and rebound. And I feel like I got the easy job. That’s what they do, and I’m excited to play with them, excited to watch, excited to be a part of the team and be out there and show what I can do.”