Proposed Blockbuster Lands 12-Time All-Star With Celtics

For Boston Celtics fans, Kevin Durant is fast becoming their Voldemort – he who shall not be named. Not because the two-time NBA Champion has disrespected the franchise, but rather, because every day brings new twists and turns in a seemingly never-ending trade saga.

Sunday, August 14 was no different, as Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg decided to share his ideal trade between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. In fairness, Lundberg isn’t the only media member that has shared their thoughts on a potential trade, yet his did make sense for both parties.

The trade proposal looks like this;

Boston Celtics Receive

Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets Receive

Jaylen Brown

Grant Williams

Derrick White

Two future first-round draft picks

Jaylen Brown + Grant Williams + Derrick White works in the trade machine. Add two firsts and let’s call it a day. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) August 14, 2022

However, it’s worth noting that there is a growing contingent of Celtics fans that would rather Boston distanced themselves from a trade for Durant, over fears he could be a disruptive presence should he become unhappy after a year or two.

Durant Could Retire if Not Traded

Another turn in the Kevin Durant saga came on Monday, August 15, when Marc Stein reported that the superstar forward would retire before returning to the court with Brooklyn.

“During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July…Now? More than a month later? Attaching the R-word to Durant still comes across as serious hyperbole, but it is certainly getting easier to envision him refusing to report to training camp when the Nets get back together in six weeks for Media Day (Sept. 26) and their first practices of the new season (Sept. 27),” Stein wrote in the latest edition of his SteinLine Newsletter.

My Monday Musings offer the latest from the Durant Trade Watch … and the Nets' ill-fated attempt to wrest control of the franchise they haven't had for three seasons: https://t.co/UINBe5lb90 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 15, 2022

It remains to be seen if this is just posturing from Durant’s camp or if he would legitimately call time on his career rather than returning to the court for Brooklyn.

Celtics Could be Losing Interest in Durant

Training camp is getting closer with each passing day and for a team such as the Celtics, who came within touching distance of an NBA Championship last season, having continuity within their roster projects is important.

As such, there’s a chance that Boston’s interest in acquiring Durant could be waning, especially given the amount of discourse currently happening within the Nets organization. During an August 11 episode of Celtics on NBC Sports Boston, Tom Giles noted how Brad Stevens could opt to keep his team on their current path, rather than risk bringing Durant into the fold.

"Maybe the Celtics are thinking 'I don't know if you're even worth Jaylen Brown'"@trenni @TomGilesNBCS @aminajadeTV discuss if the Celtics have lost interest in Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/Od3uR5cXzB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 11, 2022

“They have to be cognitive of what it could become (having Durant on the roster)…If you’re the Celtics, you’ve got a good thing going right now, you’ve got a good group of guys that were responsive to the coaching staff last year – I’d be very hesitant to disrupt that, even for a player as good as Kevin Durant,” Giles said.

Of course, should Brooklyn suddenly lower their current asking price, Boston would probably return to the negotiating table, but one thing is for sure, we’re seeing more red flags surface by the day.