Proposed Frontcourt Changes Gives Celtics New Starting & Closing Lineups: Insider

Kristaps Porzingis being added to the Boston Celtics leaves one question for their frontcourt heading into the 2023-24 season: who starts and who finished between him, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III? MassLive’s Brian Robb revealed on August 4 that he expects Porzingis and Williams to start together, but finishing a game together would be another story.

“That would be my default option, but it’s also worth seeing how those pairings look during training camp. Realistically, both Al and Rob will be starting plenty since they will probably rotate taking off back-to-backs like we saw for a good chunk of last season. Wouldn’t surprise me to see Porzingis get plenty of maintenance days as well to try to keep him fresh and healthy. When that trio is at full strength, though, Porzingis/Rob seems like the most likely to start, while Porzingis/Al is the most likely closing group if the team sticks with double bigs,” Robb wrote.

Robb added that Horford agreeing to come off the bench would be easier said than done.

“I do think Joe Mazzulla will tread carefully with Horford to make sure he’s bought in on being a reserve before making such a move since he’s a prideful guy. However, at age 37, with the talent ahead of him, it’s hard to see him not buying in to increase his longevity.”

Throughout Horford’s career, between the Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder, Horford has come off the bench in only 10 of 1,013 games.

Kristaps Porzingis May Force Robert Williams to Evolve

On August 2, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss explained how the impact of Porzingis may force Williams to improve his game.

“Now with the arrival of Kristaps Porziņģis, someone who can do just about everything you could ask for from a big in a spaced-out offense, Williams has to evolve,” Weiss wrote. “For the first time since he emerged in Boston’s rotation, Williams could become expendable.”

Weiss added how the league’s new tax aprons could impact Williams’ role on the team.

“With his fit in the locker room, growth potential, and contract, Williams’ success will be vital to Boston’s long-term success. With the second apron coming into play next year, getting high-level production from anyone making under the midlevel exception is going to be vital as Brad Stevens and the front office try to trim the payroll surrounding their two supermax players. With Al Horford signed for two more seasons, the 25-year-old Williams will have to prove he can keep growing if Boston is going to keep its frontcourt together,” Weiss wrote.

Danilo Gallinari Looks Forward to Playing Celtics

On July 31, Danilo Gallinari, who was the Celtics’ prized free agent addition in 2022, admitted that he is very much looking forward to facing the Celtics when they go up against him and his current team, the Washington Wizards.

"I'm full of energy. I can't wait to play against Boston. As soon as the schedule comes out, I'll put an X on every time I play against Boston in Boston," Gallinari said, as translated into English.

“I’m full of energy. I can’t wait to play against Boston. As soon as the schedule comes out, I’ll put an X on every time I play against Boston in Boston,” Gallinari said, as translated into English.

The NBA’s schedule isn’t out yet, but the Wizards and Celtics will face off at least three times.