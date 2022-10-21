Proposed Trade Lands Celtics $29 Million Wing

When it comes to roster depth, the Boston Celtics are one of the luckiest teams in the NBA, but that hasn’t stopped Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz from postulating a trade that would add further talent to the Celtics’ bench.

The trade proposal looks like this:

Phoenix Suns Get: Derrick White

Boston Celtics Get: Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne

“Boston would be an ideal fit for Crowder, as the team could use more size and shooting off the bench with Danilo Gallinari’s ACL tear likely keeping him out for the year. Payne helps replace White’s ball-handling in the rotation as well,” Swartz wrote. Game. Payton Pritchard wins it for the Celtics with 0.2 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/mWPJYqjIYV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 7, 2021 If the proposed trade ever became a reality, Crowder would be joining the Celtics for the second time, having played three seasons with the team between 2014 and 2017 where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 35.2% shooting from deep and 44.4% from the field. Since leaving Boston, Crowder has earned a reputation for being a winning player and one of the best three-and-d wings in the league, but after being a starter for the past two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, there’s no guarantee he would be willing to revert to a bench role.

Adding Cameron Payne Hurts Payton Pritchard The other player involved in Swartz’s trade proposal is point guard Cameron Payne, a six-foot-one three-point specialist who can play both on and off the ball. However, the Celtics already have a three-point specialist guard, who is arguably a more consistent scorer than Payne, his name is Payton Pritchard. Pritchard is also the same height as Payne, he knows the Celtics system, has a rapport with the fanbase and is unquestionably a better ball-handler. As such, Payne’s addition to the Celtics would be nothing more than a salary-matching effort to make the deal work. Yo that's crazy Cameron Payne really shoot like he do in 2K lmao — Shady Mike Gaming (@ShadyMikeGaming) October 20, 2022 Logically, if White was traded to Phoenix, it would be Pritchard who saw a bump in his minutes, regardless of whether Payne made his way to Boston along with Crowder or not. Last season, Pritchard shot 41.2% from three-point range, proving his value as one of the best sharpshooting guards in the NBA. Pritchard Could be Traded Another scenario that could open up minutes for Payne, would be if Payton Pritchard was traded throughout the season – a scenario that Bleacher Reports’ Zach Buckley believes is a possibility. In his October 19 article, Buckley noted how Pritchard’s road to a regular rotation spot is currently blocked by the off-season arrival of Malcolm Brogdon, and that could lead to the Celtics trading away their sharpshooting guard. Payton Pritchard snatched some ankles earlier today 🤭 pic.twitter.com/8un1kJloPx — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) August 8, 2021 “Pritchard has struggled to find consistent floor time through two NBA seasons, and that could continue to be a challenge given his lack of size (6’1″, 195 lbs) and athletic limitations. However, teams could still see significant spark-plug potential in him,” Buckley wrote.

Trading Pritchard might be the only logical way in which Payne could usurp him in the rotation if Swartz’s proposal ever became a reality, but given White’s projected importance to Boston this season, this is a hypothetical that has very little chance of happening.