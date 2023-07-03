Proposed Trade Sends Damian Lillard to Celtics, Keeps Jaylen Brown

With Damian Lillard now being a genuine trade target for almost every contending team in the NBA, it makes sense that the Boston Celtics will see their name floated in rumors.

In a July 2 article for MassLive, Brian Robb explored a trade package that could see the All-Star guard land with Boston while retaining Jaylen Brown. Robb’s trade proposal looks like this:

Portland Trail Blazers receive Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Salary filler, three future first-round draft picks, additional pick-swaps, or second-round picks.

Boston Celtics receive: Damian Lillard.

New: The #Celtics have called the Blazers about the price tag for a Damian Lillard trade per @ChrisBHaynes. A closer look at what the team could realistically offer for the All-Star guard https://t.co/h2FUn4wDNv — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 3, 2023

As Robb notes in his article, his trade proposal likely falls short if another team around the NBA is willing to include one of their star talents in negotiations. However, the amount of draft capital and young players Boston can offer make this deal one worth considering for Portland.

“This is probably an offer that gets topped by any team willing to include a star-level young player and/or elite picks but the Blazers get a good contract here in Williams, could spin Brogdon for other assets and bank on some long-term draft capital from Boston,” Robb wrote. “It’s a better offer than the Heat but unlikely to top other deals the Blazers see in negotiations. Still, its an offer worth making if other teams drop out of the mix.”

Lillard is coming off the back of another impressive season for Portland, where he participated in 58 regular-season games, averaging 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per contest, knocking down 46.3% of his field goal attempts and 37.1% of his three’s.

Celtics Could Look to Keep Malcolm Brogdon

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics would be ‘comfortable’ with bringing Malcolm Brogdon back next season, despite a failed attempt to trade him to the LA Clippers during their negotiations for Kristaps Porzingis.

What I'm hearing…

-As of now, a Jaylen extension is unlikely tonight.

-Cs in a waiting game with Grant, will obv consider anything but not actively shopping Brogdon.

-2-year min for Brissett with player option in year 2.

More here: https://t.co/6blBOWFG7x — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2023

“The injury could still require surgery, but Brogdon is expected to be ready for the start of the season regardless, sources said,” Himmelsbach wrote. “A league source said Friday that the Celtics are not currently looking to trade Malcolm Brogdon and that they are comfortable bringing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back in that role next season.”

Brogdon had a stellar season for Boston, winning the Sixth Man of the Year award along with averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from deep.

Marcus Smart Squashes Rumors of Beef With Brown

During a recent interview with CLNS Media, Marcus Smart moved to squash any rumors that he has beef with Jaylen Brown – after fans pointed out Brown hadn’t made a public statement regarding him being traded.

“I just want to shut all the rumors down now that me and J.B. had beef,” Smart said. “I have no beef with anybody with the Celtics, none of my teammates. I love those guys. They love me. We’re brothers, and I know that if I’m ever in need, or need or what anything, I can call those guys, and it’s vice-versa…Me and J.B., we’re great. That’s my brother. He actually texted me and was just as disappointed as I was. So we’re good, and just because J.B. or any of my teammates didn’t post anything doesn’t mean we have beef.”

Brown could be in line to sign a supermax contract extension this summer after earning eligibility by being named to the 2023 All-NBA Second Team.