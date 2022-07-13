Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Land $50 Million Wing

It’s been a successful off-season for the Boston Celtics, as they’ve added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to strengthen their roster.

However, with three open roster spots remaining, and the need for a backup center and an additional wing, it would seem that Brad Stevens isn’t done making moves. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of those moves could be to trade for long-time wing target, Terrence Ross – which would make use of Boston’s $17.2 million trade exception.

“Boston does have a sizable trade exception left over from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade that it could use to add a supporting piece. Why not Ross? Before Orlando leaned into a top-to-bottom rebuild and dismantled the roster around him, he was a walking bucket who could catch fire from three and rock the rim in transition. Surround him with the type of talent on the Shamrocks, and he could feast on catch-and-shoot chances and timely cuts,” Buckley wrote in his July 13 article.

Ross is entering the final year of his contract, and due to the Orlando Magic’s rebuilding efforts, may be available at a discounted price. If Boston is looking to upgrade their wing rotation with a veteran presence, then Ross could be an ideal fit – assuming he would accept a role with limited minutes.

Stevens’ Looking ‘to Add Without Taking Away’

While the Celtics boast arguably the best 10-man rotation in the NBA, there’s always room for improvements, although making those improvements without giving up a core rotation member often proves challenging.

When speaking to the media on July 12, Stevens noted how he was willing to continue restructuring Boston’s roster but was being cautious in his approach, so that the team doesn’t lose its depth in the trade market.

Malcolm Brogdon & Danilo Gallinari Celtics Introductory Press Conference BOSTON, MA — On Tuesday, Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari were formally introduced as members of the Boston Celtics. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to all NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB teams & venues. ——————————————————————————— CLNS' rebuilt… 2022-07-12T16:55:05Z

“So, to add from here, we talked about obviously it’s great to have the green light to continue to add in any which way we need, but one of the things I will keep focusing on is adding without taking away. We do have a deep team,” Stevens told the media when discussing any potential additions throughout the remainder of the off-season.

However, Buckley’s proposal of two 2023 second-round draft picks for Ross, ensures that Boston continues to add to their roster without messing with the core that’s already in place.

Would Ross Fit on The Celtics

Ross is a 10-year NBA veteran with 670 regular-season games to his name. The versatile wing has been with the Magic since the 2016-17 season and has been a starter for them whenever healthy.

This past season, Ross produced averages of 10 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 29.2% from deep and 39.7% from the field. Those numbers saw a drop in production from the 31-year-old wing, and now could be the perfect time to accept coming off the bench for a contending team.

Ross’s ability to pressure the rim, and create his own scoring opportunities in the mid-range, could be the perfect foil to the slashing and sharpshooting wings the Celtics already have at their disposal. When speaking to the media on July 12, Ime Udoka noted how Boston’s coaching staff and front office team have discussed the possibility of adding another wing.

Ime Udoka reveals the position he would still like to see the #Celtics add more depth at in the offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/9rlWW9P01E — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 13, 2022

“Talked about adding another big, possibly another wing, and we’re just monitoring everything we’re doing here and taking a good look at our guys…For us, the best available wing, possibly, you always like to add shooting,” Udoka said following the Celtics 103-92 Summer League victory over the Golden State Warriors.

So, if Ross is willing to accept a bench role with limited minutes, he would certainly cement the Celtics’ wing rotation, and solidify their roster as one of the deepest in the league.