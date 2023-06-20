Proposed Trade Sends Celtics’ Marcus Smart to Western Conference Contender

Marcus Smart has split opinions among the fanbase throughout his tenure with the Boston Celtics.

Some believe the defensive guard is a core part of the team’s success in recent years, while others believe Smart’s presence is what’s been holding the team from reaching its full potential. Unfortunately, regardless of what side of the Marcus Smart argument you reside on, he may be a potential trade candidate this summer as Brad Stevens looks to reduce the logjam at the guard position.

According to Bill Simmons, who was speaking on a June 19 episode of The Bill Simmons podcast, sending Marcus Smart to the Dallas Mavericks could make sense for both teams.

“The teams are the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks: Tim Hardaway and the No. 10 pick for Marcus Smart. And that’s the trade,” Simmons said. ““It solves the guard problem for the Celtics, right?” Simmons said. “Because now you’re moving out one of the guards, and you’re replacing him with a swing. I felt like one of the things the Celtics struggled with last year was not having that guy to put in for Jaylen Brown or (Jayson) Tatum if one of those guys got in foul trouble or wasn’t playing a game or whatever.”

Smart is the Celtics’ longest-tenured player, having been drafted by Danny Ainge in 2014. Since joining Boston, Smart has helped guide the Celtics to the playoffs in every season and has been a key contributor in multiple deep postseason runs.

Celtics Hire Phil Pressey as Assistant Coach

Phil Pressey was one of Marcus Smart’s fire teammates in Boston but has since found himself taking the step into coaching, spending last season as an assistant with Missouri.

However, Pressey’s collegiate coaching career appears to have been short-lived, as on June 19, the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the former Celtics guard will be joining Joe Mazzulla‘s coaching staff.

According to a league source, former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff in Boston.https://t.co/ZhqytqaCEY — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 19, 2023

“Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff, according to a league source,” Himmelsbach reported. “Last season Pressey worked as an assistant at Missouri, his alma mater. Pressey’s father, Paul, played in the NBA for 11 seasons before serving as an assistant coach for 25, including a stint with the Celtics from 2004-06.”

By adding Pressey to the team’s coaching staff, Stevens and Mazzulla have added another voice with NBA playing experience, which will likely be a welcomed addition by the team’s player personnel.

Celtics Unlikely to Trade Jaylen Brown

Another player who appears to be splitting the opinions of the fanbase is Jaylen Brown, as the All-Star forward is eligible for a supermax contract worth approximately $295 million over five years.

However, according to Himmelsbach, the Celtics have no intention of trading away one of their best players this summer, regardless of the of impending new Collective Bargaining Agreement and the penalties that come with being a second apron tax team.

All signs point to Jaylen Brown signing a $295M super max contract with the Celtics this off-season, per @AdamHimmelsbach. The Celtics do not intend to trade Brown. pic.twitter.com/2QxiyVAqFN — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 19, 2023

“Jaylen Brown remains an essential part of that picture,” Himmelsbach wrote. “The source said the Celtics do not intend to trade the All-Star forward and that all signs continue to point toward Brown signing a five-year, $295 million super-max extension this summer.”

With Brown reportedly being off the table, the Celtics will likely look to make moves centered around one of their guards as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of next season.