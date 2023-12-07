Proposed Trade Sends Two-Time All-Star, Rebounding Champ to Celtics

With Kristaps Porzingis’ injury-prone reputation and Al Horford’s age a concern for the Boston Celtics, a center like Andre Drummond could quell some worries. He comes with his warts, but he aids a Celtics’ weakness. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a trade that would do exactly that would send Drummond to the Celtics in a November 4 story.

Swartz proposed the following trade between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Celtics receive: Drummond

Bulls receive: Second-round pick

Swartz explained why the Celtics could use Andre Drummond, a two-time all-star who led the NBA in rebounding four times.

“Boston only ranks 17th overall in offensively rebounding (28.5 percent), however, and will have to keep an eye on the usage of Kristaps Porziņģis (durability) and Al Horford (37 years old) all season long.

“Drummond could be a buy-low option, as his $3.3 million salary fits into a $6.2 million trade exception created by the Grant Williams sign-and-trade. Drummond’s 20.7 offensive rebound percentage would rank No. 1 in the NBA if he had enough minutes to qualify.”

Drummond’s all-star days are long behind him, as he’s accepted his backup role over the past few years. Given the few options the Celtics have with the Grant Williams trade exception, Drummond wouldn’t be a bad option. Something else to consider is that the Bulls may very well waive him if their season continues to spiral.

Andre Drummond Named Among Top Three Celtics Targets

On November 21, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why Andre Drummond would be worth acquiring for the Celtics, knowing their options.

“If the Celtics don’t want to pay much for interior depth, he could be their guy. His perimeter limitations at both ends hurt his value in the modern game, but he’s still an active rebounder who can finish around the basket and protect the paint.