Proposed Trade Swaps Chris Paul for Celtics Star

The Boston Celtics could potentially be on the lookout for another ballhandler. One option they could look into is Chris Paul, who could be available following a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealing that the Phoenix Suns are exploring their options with Paul.

Should the Celtics try to trade for Paul, NBA Analyst Colin Cowherd proposed a trade in which the following would occur between the Celtics and Paul’s current team, the Suns.

Celtics receive: Chris Paul

Suns receive: Marcus Smart

After floating the trade, Cowherd explained why a player like Paul would fit on the Celtics.

“Who are the Celtics’ two stars? Young in their prime. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown. They play 70 games. They play a lot of minutes. It’s okay if Chris Paul plays 55 games. It’s okay if he plays 30 minutes, not 40 because they’ve got that covered,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd added that Paul would fit despite some hangups.

“They don’t have a facilitator. They don’t, and Chris Paul is. He’s offensive-minded. ‘Well, he’s not much for offense!’ Well, Tatum and Brown are. Robert Williams near the basket is. They got enough defense. They don’t need to double down on defense. They need to double down and find a quarterback and facilitator and somebody to get them into their offense.”

Chris Paul to Boston. Marcus Smart to Phoenix. Who says no?@ColinCowherd makes the case… pic.twitter.com/ZCheMpUIiG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 8, 2023

Celtics Considered a ‘Top Landing Spot’ for Chris Paul

Following the report about Paul’s possible availability, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale explained why he sees the Celtics as one of the best landing spots for Paul. Like Cowherd, he believes Paul would help their offense.

“CP3 would be the perfect addition for an offense that, despite ranking third in half-court efficiency, too often descended into turbulence,” Favale wrote. “There is inherent variability when teams depend on the three-ball as much as the Celtics do, but they are too easily nudged away from their best practices and into turnover tumults when shots aren’t falling, or the rate of play slows.”

Hughes added that Paul could potentially be a hindrance offensively, but he has adjusted to playing off the ball in recent years, which could help him adjust quickly.

“Boston would have to navigate some hierarchal concerns if CP3 joins the fold. His penchant for ball dominance can be a disruptor. But he’s spent more time away from the action over the past two seasons, and all of the Celtics’ core players have ample experience working off-ball.”

Proposed Trade Swaps Malcolm Brogdon for Nets Wing

With the offseason coming up, Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated proposed a trade that would send Malcolm Brogdon to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

Krivitsky explained why the Celtics could use someone like Finney-Smith on the team.

“The six-foot-seven hard-nosed wing is a talented and versatile defender, meshing with the calls from Boston’s players to return to an identity where defense sets the table for its success,” Krivitsky wrote. “And while this isn’t to say the former Florida Gator lives above the rim, he’d bring more athleticism. He’d also allow the Celtics to play with three wings while keeping Tatum at the three, his best position.”