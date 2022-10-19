Proposed Trade Sends Multiple Ex-Celtic Starters to NBA Contenders

Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, The Ringer’s Michael Pina wrote an article on October 18, making 19 bold predictions for the season. Pina did not write anything directly regarding the Boston Celtics. However, he made a prediction involving multiple former Celtics who he brought up in a potential trade.

In his 16th prediction, Pina predicted that the Phoenix Suns will trade Chris Paul. Pina listed Paul’s advanced age as an NBA player and his tradeable contract as reasons why the Suns may look to trade him.

“Paul’s contract isn’t super onerous unless he falls off a cliff. He’s due $28.4 million this year, and then only half of next season’s salary is guaranteed before no guaranteed money in 2024-25. But one of these days, Paul’s game, as brilliant as it was shepherding a 64-win team and leading the league in assists for the fifth time, may indeed fall off that cliff,” Pina said.

Pina then proposed a three-team trade that would involve former Celtics Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Jae Crowder, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers, who he believes would be interested in Paul.

“Not every team will be interested, but a few would bite, the Lakers being one—they have Russell Westbrook and, of course, those two unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Things could get even more intriguing if a third team gets roped in. Let’s say Los Angeles gets Paul and Jae Crowder; the Hornets get Westbrook, Cam Payne, and an unprotected Lakers first in 2029; and the Suns get Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and an unprotected Lakers pick in 2027,” Pina said.

Terry Rozier finds Gordon Hayward for the ALLEY-OOP!

It is yet to be determined if the Suns will trade Paul or if the Hornets want to start over.

Celtics’ Not Presently Interested in Crowder

On October 12, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote an article detailing who is and is not interested in potentially acquiring Crowder, who has been available via trade since he and the Suns mutually agreed to part ways on September 25.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

Fischer noted that Crowder finding his NBA footing in Boston could play a part in them potentially re-acquiring him and what they could use to get him, but later clarified their interest in Crowder or lack of it.

“Crowder found his professional stride in Boston during the start of Brad Stevens’ coaching tenure. It’s true losing Danilo Gallinari to a torn ACL has left a gap in Boston’s frontcourt, but Gallinari’s deal is not tradable until Dec. 15,” Fischer said. “The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either, sources said.”

Who Wants Crowder?

In Fischer’s article, Fischer named two particular teams that are interested in trading for Crowder: the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks.

Regarding Miami’s interest, Fischer noted that they see Crowder as P.J. Tucker’s replacement and believe their desire for a reunion with Crowder is mutual between the two sides.

“Crowder has been often mentioned as Miami’s primary target to replace P.J. Tucker, a fellow contending mercenary forward, once Tucker departed for Philadelphia in free agency — on another three-year, $30-plus million deal structure similar to Crowder’s purported wishes.

“Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder’s preferred destination.”

Jae Crowder 19 PTS 7 REB: All Possessions (2022-05-06)

Fischer also relayed that Crowder has listed the Hawks as one of his preferred destinations and that the Suns and the Hawks have discussed a deal.

“Along with Miami, inquiring teams have been told Atlanta is Crowder’s other preferred landing spot,” Fischer said. “The Hawks and Suns have had dialogue on Crowder throughout the summer.”