Proposed Trade Sees Former Celtics Forward Join Luka Doncic in Dallas

When the Boston Celtics acquired Gordon Hayward via a sign-and-trade in 2017, expectations of a championship run went through the roof.

Unfortunately, Hayward’s tenure in Boston never unfolded how many had hoped. The one-time All-Star suffered a career-altering injury during his first game for the Celtics and spent the remainder of his time with the franchise trying to get back to the level that saw him make a Western Conference All-Star team in 2017.

Eventually, Hayward and the Celtics parted ways, with the veteran joining the Charlotte Hornets on a four-year $120 million deal. Hayward’s injury issues have continued throughout his time with the Hornets, and now, as he enters the final year of his contract, Hayward is expected to be traded.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Dallas Mavericks could be a logical trade partner, allowing Hayward to team up with fellow former Celtic Grant Williams – who spent his rookie year with the veteran – and superstar Luka Doncic.

“Hayward may not be the player he once was, but he could be a useful third option on a good team,” Buckley wrote. “Dallas might have nightly worries about whether Irving and Hayward will play, but this offense would be a beauty at full strength.”

Any potential move involving Hayward won’t directly impact the Celtics; however, seeing two former Celtics teaming up on a Western Conference contender will certainly create some interest from Boston’s fanbase.

Celtics Sign Svi Mykhailiuk to One-Year Deal

Svi Mykhailiuk spent the tail-end of the 2022-23 NBA season as Gordon Hayward’s teammate with the Charlotte Hornets. Now, Mykhailiuk will be part of the Celtics rotation for the upcoming season.

Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2023

Boston added Mykhailiuk due to his perimeter-scoring ability, both off the catch and off of movement. The veteran sharpshooter shot the ball at a 42.4% clip from 3-point range last season and will clearly fit into Joe Mazzulla‘s three-point-heavy offensive system.

Nevertheless, Mykhailiuk will be Boston’s 14th man and is unlikely to see much playing time unless one of the Celtics’ other wings suffers injury or misses time for other reasons. Nevertheless, Boston has added another reliable shooter to their rotation, adding depth to their offense.

Boston Still Has One Open Roster Spot

Heading into training camp, the Celtics still have one open roster spot remaining. Previously, Brad Stevens has opted to keep that spot available to provide Boston with flexibility throughout the opening months of the season.

However, a large portion of the fanbase would rather the Celtics use their final roster spot to add another big man to provide depth behind Al Horford, Robert Williams, and Kristaps Porzingis – all of whom are susceptible to injury. Masslive’s Brian Robb echoed that sentiment in a recent mailbag article.

New #Celtics mailbag features 15th man talk, Malcolm Brogdon outlook and much more https://t.co/zHGKOQ40HG — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) September 2, 2023

“I think filling the 15th roster spot makes a lot of sense to give this group maximum depth with the injury question marks across the roster,” Robb wrote, “Boston will always have the ability to salary dump a player (with cash) during the year to open up a roster spot, essentially if it’s someone on a non-guaranteed deal (a la Noah Vonleh or Justin Jackson last year). A similar path will likely be taken this year with that spot if it doesn’t go to Blake Griffin.”

As such, the Celtics could still make another addition in the coming weeks, as to shore up their roster and head into training camp without any lingering questions.