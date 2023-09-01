Proposed Trade Sends Celtics $163 Million Star for Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard

After Jaylen Brown signed his extension during the 2023 offseason, the Boston Celtics won’t be able to trade him until January at the very earliest. Should they look to trade him the first chance they get, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would send Brown to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Buckley proposed the following trade between the Celtics and Cavaliers.

Celtics receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers receive: Brown, Payton Pritchard, 2024 Warriors First-Round Pick (Top-4 Protected)

Buckley explained why the Celtics would take interest in adding Mitchell.

“If the Celtics landed Mitchell, they’d have a wealth of shot-creation (and possibly enough passing) between him and Jayson Tatum. Tack on Kristaps Porziņģis to round out Boston’s new Big Three, and the strong supporting cast it would have around that trio, and this could be the deal that finally helps Boston solve its championship puzzle,” Buckley wrote.

Since coming to the NBA in 2017, Mitchell has made four consecutive NBA All-Star teams from 2020 to 2023. Mitchell is entering the third year of a five-year, $163 million contract, and he has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Celtics Sign Svi Mykhailiuk: Report

With one of their two remaining roster spots, the Celtics signed journeyman sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell (The Athletic) (Stadium),” Charania wrote via his personal X account.

The Athletic’s Jay King gave his own thoughts on the addition of Mykhailiuk, citing that he was a wing who could space the floor.

“Recently turned 26. Shot 40.4 percent on 3-point attempts for Charlotte late last season while averaging 10.6 points per game. Small sample size in mostly meaningless games? A sign he’s turned the corner? Who knows,” King wrote via his X account. “Celtics wanted a wing to bolster the position behind Tatum and Brown. Mykhailiuk is a depth piece at a spot where they needed it.”

Mykhailiuk is coming off a productive half-season with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 10.6 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.4% from three on 4.4 three-point attempts a game.

Blake Griffin Calls Time With Boston ‘Unbelievable’

With one roster spot remaining, the Celtics could use it to bring back Blake Griffin. Griffin has remained unsigned this offseason but has sung Boston’s praises after playing for them during the 2022-23 season. He gushed about his time with the Celtics while talking with Dan Rappoport on “Fore Play Golf.”

“Dude, Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts (is) the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys,” Griffin said.

Griffin singled out Jayson Tatum, too, for how good of a teammate he is.

“A guy like Jayson Tatum, a legit superstar, and just like so humble. Talks to everybody on the team. Talks to the whole staff. He would go sit and have a conversation with whoever. He’s not only hanging out with like Marcus (Smart) or (Jaylen Brown).”