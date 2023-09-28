Proposed Trade Sends Celtics $135 Million Guard for Malcolm Brogdon & Al Horford

With Jrue Holiday now on the Portland Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics have an opportunity on their hands to pluck the two-time all-star from the rebuilding Trail Blazers. But how will they do that? On September 28, HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan proposed a trade that would send Holiday to Boston, though they would send a lot back out.

Gozlan proposed the following trade.

Celtics receive: Holiday

Trail Blazers receive: Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford, Minimum Salary, First-Round Picks (Most Notably the 2024 Golden State Warriors Top-4 Protected First-Round Pick)

Gozlan explained why the Celtics would want someone like Holiday on the team.

“Holiday would not only serve as an upgrade to Smart, but he’d strengthen an already overwhelming perimeter defense needed to make Lillard and the Bucks uncomfortable,” Gozlan wrote.

Gozlan explained why the Celtics should be willing to let Horford go in a swap.

“The loss of Horford would hurt their big man depth needed to contain bigs like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it might be worth it for a player as special as Holiday.”

Holiday would provide pretty much everything Smart brought and then some, but giving up Horford would be a tough pill to swallow since getting rid of him would hurt the Celtics’ frontcourt depth. The Celtics better plan to add another frontcourt piece because going into the season with Kristaps Porzingis and Robert Williams III is risky business.

Holiday is entering the third year of a four-year, $135 million contract.

Celtics to ‘Explore’ Jrue Holiday Trade: Report

After the Damian Lillard trade was complete, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on September 27 that the Trail Blazers planned to trade Holiday as they plan to develop their young guards.

The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards. https://t.co/6IR7bcFVrr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Following Wojnarowski’s report, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the Celtics would look into trading for Holiday.

“Not a big surprise, but I’ve been told the Celtics are expected to explore the possibility of trading for Jrue Holiday,” Himmelsbach wrote via his X account on September 27.

Not a big surprise, but I’ve been told the Celtics are expected to explore the possibility of trading for Jrue Holiday. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 28, 2023

Again, Holiday would comfort many fans who miss what Smart once brought to the team. Even better, Holiday is a better shooter, a solid playmaker, and not nearly as erratic as a decision-maker compared to Smart.

If the Celtics could get him without trading one of Horford or Robert Williams III, then they should do it, but making that trade would be very complicated.

Celtics Not Expected to Win Jrue Holiday Bidding: Insider

Following the reports of the Celtics’ interest in Holiday, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that it’s not likely that the Celtics can get him.

“Several reports have linked the Celtics as likely bidders for the defensive-minded guard. However, multiple league sources told MassLive they do not expect Boston to come out on top in what is guaranteed to be a competitive bidding war among contenders in both conferences,” Robb wrote in a September 28 story.

The parameters of the deal are complicated because Holiday will be owed $36.8 million this season and is eligible for another extension in 2025. The Celtics already have plenty of money that they will owe Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. Not to mention it won’t be too long from now when they must give Tatum his next deal. Acquiring Holiday would be promising a lot of money to only a few players.