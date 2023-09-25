Proposed Trade Sends Celtics $24 Million 3&D Wing for Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics almost traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers in their original deal that would have landed them Kristaps Porzingis, which was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania via his X account on June 21.
On September 25, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a trade that would send Brogdon to the Clippers in the following trade.
Clippers receive: Brogdon
Celtics receive: Robert Covington, Terance Mann, Jason Preston
Buckley then explained why the Celtics would take Covington and Mann back for Brogdon.
“For Boston, despite falling out of the Clippers’ rotation last season, Robert Covington could replace some of the multipositional defense it lost when Grant Williams went to the Dallas Mavericks,” Buckley wrote. “Terance Mann would give the Celtics a soon-to-be-27-year-old combo guard who can provide 70-75 percent of what Brogdon does.”
Buckley didn’t delve much into what Preston could do but still explained why the Celtics could use him.
“And Jason Preston is mostly here for salary-matching purposes, but the 24-year-old wing may have a hint of untapped potential Boston can get too.”
Doing this trade would give the Celtics 17 players on their roster, which would have to be cut down. If the Celtics wanted to keep Covington and Mann, it wouldn’t be hard to get rid of one of the multiple wings they added to the roster on a partially guaranteed contract, which includes Dalano Banton, Svi Mikhailiuk, and Lamar Stevens.
Covington is entering the second year of a two-year, $24 million contract with the Clippers.
Analyst Floats Buddy Hield-Malcolm Brogdon Swap
Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway explained why the Celtics could look into adding Buddy Hield by involving Brogdon.
“Malcolm Brogdon doesn’t appear particularly happy with the Celtics and just so happens to have a $22.5 million salary that would work for matching purposes with Hield. Adding Hield doesn’t do anything to solve Boston’s desperate need for a reliable primary ball-handler, but neither did Brogdon as he was floundering in the Eastern Conference Finals,” Conway wrote in a September 20 story.
Conway added that such a trade may not be beneficial, but it may not be better because he believes Brogdon wouldn’t help the Celtics in the playoffs.
“Brogdon-for-Hield is an imperfect solution, but it may be the only one Boston has before the start of the regular season. It’s likely Brogdon will show up to camp and be the good soldier despite his frustrations; I’m just not sure it matters. He’s a grumbling sixth man who doesn’t shift the needle when it counts.”
Making a trade with such little time left in the offseason would be a little risky on Boston’s end, but Hield’s elite sharpshooting would open up the Celtics’ offense in so many ways.
Ex-Clipper Interested in Playing for Celtics
On the September 20 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” former Clippers guard Austin Rivers expressed his interest in joining the Celtics.
“I had a great talk with Brad (Stevens) actually like a week ago,” Rivers told Simmons, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “I told him I’d love to be a part of the team. He said a lot of positive things. We’ll see if that’s something that will come to fruition. I’ve always loved Brad. I’ve always been a fan of him.”
After the Celtics signed Lamar Stevens, thus giving them 15 players on the roster, it’s hard to see them adding Rivers, but if any spots open up, Rivers could bring some guard depth to the team.