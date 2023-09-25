Proposed Trade Sends Celtics $24 Million 3&D Wing for Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics almost traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers in their original deal that would have landed them Kristaps Porzingis, which was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania via his X account on June 21.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

On September 25, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a trade that would send Brogdon to the Clippers in the following trade.

Clippers receive: Brogdon

Celtics receive: Robert Covington, Terance Mann, Jason Preston

Buckley then explained why the Celtics would take Covington and Mann back for Brogdon.

“For Boston, despite falling out of the Clippers’ rotation last season, Robert Covington could replace some of the multipositional defense it lost when Grant Williams went to the Dallas Mavericks,” Buckley wrote. “Terance Mann would give the Celtics a soon-to-be-27-year-old combo guard who can provide 70-75 percent of what Brogdon does.” Buckley didn’t delve much into what Preston could do but still explained why the Celtics could use him.