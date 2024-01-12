Proposed 3-Way Trade Sends Ex-Celtic Marcus Smart to Lakers

Brad Stevens surprised a lot of Boston Celtics fans when he traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Grizzlies’ season going nowhere, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus proposed a three-way trade that would send Smart to the Celtics’ biggest rival, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pincus proposed the following trade between the Grizzlies, Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets in a January 11 story.

Lakers receive: Smart, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Xavier Tillman Sr., Dorian Finney-Smith, $10.5 million Trade Exception

Grizzlies receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Harry Giles III,

2029 Lakers first-rounder, $8.3 million, $2.4 million and $1.9 million trade exceptions

Nets receive: D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, $14 million and $2 million trade exceptions

Pincus explained why the Grizzlies may part ways with Smart less than a year after they acquired him.

“Smart is expensive ($20.2 million for 2024-25), and finances are the real issue for a team that didn’t pay luxury taxes even once throughout the last two NBA collective bargaining agreements (2011 and 2017). With the new agreement (2023) inflicting more draconian penalties for high spenders, now is when Memphis decides to spend freely?”

Pincus then briefly explained why the Lakers would acquire Smart.

“In return, the Lakers get one of the better defensive guards in the league in Smart, to complement Austin Reaves in the backcourt.”

The Grizzlies gave up two first-round picks to acquire Smart, so it would be hard to envision them trading him so soon. It would be especially hard to see why they wouldn’t want equal value back for him too.

Marcus Smart Out for Six Weeks: Report

Even if the Lakers acquired Marcus Smart, it would take quite some time before he'd make his debut for them.

“Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart has sustained a severe right ring finger injury and will be sidelined for approximately six weeks, sources tell (The Athletic),” Charania reported on January 11. “Another difficult injury blow in season for the Grizzlies.”

This was not the first injury Smart suffered this season. He missed several weeks due to a foot sprain he suffered in November of 2023.

Smart’s injuries have added to what has been a rare case of extreme bad luck for the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season. Coming into the season, they lost center Steven Adams for the entire year, and franchise player Ja Morant had to serve a 25-game suspension. Shortly after Morant came back, he then suffered a season-ending labrum tear.

All of that has culminated in a 14-23 record, which currently places them as no. 12 in the Western Conference. While the Grizzlies could still play for the play-in, Morant’s absence will only make that harder.

Marcus Smart Likely to Miss Celtics-Grizzlies Game

With Smart’s newest injury, he is likely to miss the Celtics’ upcoming game against the Grizzlies. Unless he is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Smart won’t play in the February 4 game between the two teams. While he may be in attendance, he won’t be able to play while he recovers from his finger injury since, as Charania reported, he’ll be out for approximately six weeks.

Smart missed the Celtics-Grizzlies game on November 19 due to his foot sprain. This means the Celtics will likely have to wait until next season to face Smart.