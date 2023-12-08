Proposed Trade Sends Marcus Smart to Celtics Rival

It was hard enough for the Boston Celtics to trade away Marcus Smart. However, the notion that he could face them in the playoffs would make that feel all the worse. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a trade that would send Smart to the Celtics’ rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Swartz proposed the following trade in a November 4 story between the Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Bucks Receive: Smart

Grizzlies Receive: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, 2024 second-round pick (via Portland Trail Blazers)

Swartz explained why Smart would fit well with the Bucks.

“The only complaint from the Damian Lillard trade was the overall drop in defense Milwaukee made (21st overall this season, down from 4th in 2022-23). Adding a proven point-of-attack defender like Smart—who can switch onto bigger forwards as well—would help bring the Bucks back toward the top of the standings.

“A starting five of Lillard, Smart, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez would be extremely potent on both ends and still have a bench featuring Jae Crowder, Malik Beasley, Cameron Payne, and Andre Jackson Jr,” Swartz wrote.

While Smart would fix the Bucks’ defensive issues, this trade doesn’t seem very likely to happen. After what the Grizzlies gave up to get Smart, it’s hard to see them trading him so soon. However, it’s scary to think of Smart playing against the Celtics in the playoffs.

Doc Rivers Calls Trading Marcus Smart a ‘Great Move’

Former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers spoke with The Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper on December 4 about the Celtics. When asked about what the Celtics did during the offseason, Rivers praised them for trading Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis.

“What I thought when all that happened is what a great move. Winning is hard in the NBA. Going to the finals is even harder, and being the ultimate winner is even harder. You got to keep making changes to keep doing things to improve your basketball team,” Rivers said.

Rivers praised Stevens for doing everything on his part to improve the Celtics compared to what other executives typically do.

“I love that Brad (Stevens) stayed aggressive. A lot of GMs, in my opinion, they just stay pat (saying), ‘This will be good enough.’ Well, it wasn’t good enough, and that showed two years in a row. So Brad felt like they had to make a change, and they did. Listen, bringing Porzingis and Holiday in, you couldn’t have made better changes.”

Getting Porzingis and replacing Smart with Holiday is about as ideal of an offseason as the Celtics could have hoped for.

Marcus Smart Among Injured Ex-Celtics

A running theme since the 2023-24 season began is that former Celtics have gotten hurt. Robert Williams III is already out for the season following a knee injury. Malcolm Brogdon has missed multiple games with the Portland Trail Blazers due to injuries. Marcus Smart has been out since November 17 since spraining his foot, per ESPN.

Hindsight is 20/20, but the Celtics seem fortunate that they traded these players knowing how much time they have missed. Though both Porzingis and Holiday have both missed games due to injuries.