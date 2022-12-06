Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Land Bam Adebayo

When you look at the Boston Celtics‘ current roster, it’s clear that their one weakness is their lack of high-level depth in the frontcourt.

Robert Williams, while dominant, struggles to remain healthy for long stretches, while the recently extended Al Horford will eventually need to slide into a bench role to be at his best. Furthermore, there is still a question mark hanging over Grant Williams’ head after the Celtics disagreed on the terms of a contract extension this past summer.

As such, finding a reliable, talented big man should be high on Brad Stevens’ list of priorities. That’s where the Miami Heat could become a viable trade partner with the Celtics.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics Receive: Bam Adebayo

Heat Receive: Derrick White, Robert Williams, Grant Williams

Many of Bam Adebayo’s huge buckets in Boston looked tough, and that’s the point. He’s up to 15 2PA/gm, and that volume is what the heat need. Bam’s aggression this yr is chained to shooting 87% (!!) FT. Fouled on multiple jumpers in a massive win. Keep launching, Bam. pic.twitter.com/IiRGptuXsK — Chucking Darts NBA & Draft Podcast (@ChuckingDarts) December 4, 2022

Adebayo, 25, is an elite defender and a high-level offensive initiator who can also get buckets. Through his first 22 games of the current season, Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points, nine rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. However, the Celtics would likely only entertain a deal like this if they believe Williams is going to get a significant offer as a restricted free agent, where the team would be unwilling to match the deal and could potentially lose him for nothing.

Miami Holds ‘Mutual Interest’ in Grant Williams

According to a December 3 report by Five Reasons Sports’ Greg Sylvander, the Heat holds a mutual interest in acquiring Grant Williams via trade and would be willing to discuss a potential contract extension with him should they acquire his services.

“The Miami Heat have honed in on Grant Williams as a player of interest via trade. There appears to be mutual interest in a potential move at some point this season, per sources. A third team may be needed to facilitate. (The) assumption is (the) Heat would acquire Williams with intent to extend him,” Sylvander reported via Five Reasons Sports ‘Off the floor’ update service.

Williams, who had a breakout 2021-22 season, has continued to show improvements in his game and is currently averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 53.5% from the field and 45.6% from deep on 3.8 attempts per game.

Celtics Refused to Budge During Contract Negotiations

According to a November 14 report by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Celtics refused to budge on their valuation of Williams during their negotiations with the impressive young forward this summer, with the team valuing him at $12.5 million per year.

Sources: The Celtics never offered Grant Williams more than $50 million guaranteed over four years during extension talks before the season. More on what rival executives believe it’ll take to pry Williams from Boston on @hoopshype. https://t.co/fQuC8AecGN — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 15, 2022

“During extension talks with Grant Williams, the Celtics never offered more than $50 million guaranteed over four years, league sources told HoopsHype. As I previously reported on HoopsHype, Williams would’ve taken a deal for $14 million annually. There are some around the league that believe an offer around $18 million annually could be too much for Boston to match in restricted free agency,” Scotto wrote.

Given Williams’ improved defensive ability and his newfound skill of putting the ball on the floor to attack close-outs or drive baseline, his value is certainly trending upwards, meaning Boston will likely end up paying far more than they wanted to during their negotiations. However, Williams is a top-eight player on a contending roster, so it’s unlikely the Celtics would willingly trade him or let him walk for nothing in free agency, which is why this proposed trade is unlikely to happen.