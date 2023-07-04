Proposed Trade Sends $75 Million Guard to Celtics

Despite free agency being open for multiple days, the Boston Celtics have yet to reach a contract agreement with Grant Williams or Jaylen Brown.

Celtics fans are growing weary that the franchise could allow Williams to leave during the offseason, with the team potentially getting nothing in return. According to The Atheltic’s Tim Cato, Boston could look to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with Williams – and he believes the Dallas Mavericks could be the ideal trade partner.

Cato proposes a trade that would look something like this:

Celtics get: Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee

Mavericks get: Grant Williams

i have some thoughts on the mavericks' free agency thus far: https://t.co/3dmrDzJHjm — tim cato (@tim_cato) July 3, 2023

“One potentially ideal conclusion to the Mavericks’ summer could involve a sign-and-trade for Boston Celtics restricted free agent forward Grant Williams and a salary dump involving Hardaway and McGee,” Cato wrote. “Curry could then be signed through the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, with the remainder of that ($7.9 million) then being used in an offer sheet for Portland restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle. That’s all theoretically possible, and Dallas’ interest in Williams, which was first reported by The Athletic in June, remains strong.”

Should Boston decide to travel down the sign-and-trade route, they would need to ensure Williams new contract is large enough to match the salaries of any incoming players. Hardaway Jr. is currently entering the third year of his $75 million contract and is set to pocket $17.8 million in the upcoming season, while McGee will take home $5.7 million.

As such, Williams would likely need to sign a deal in the region of $20 million a year, which would certainly be seen as an overpay.

Celtics Could Allow Damian Lillard to Contend

According to Bill Simmons, who was speaking on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons podcast, the Celtics may be Damian Lillard‘s best chance of contending for a championship in the coming years.

“I don’t see a trade, other than the Miami trade, which I don’t think is going to happen, that will propel him to some sort of, ‘oh now he’s on the cusp,’ unless it’s the Celtics,” Simmons said. “Now, Jaylen Brown can sign for this extension in five minutes, and this will be moot, but I just keep circling that trade wondering; it’s starting to make more and more sense to me.”

Lillard has been widely reported to favor a move to the Miami Heat, however, it would appear Pat Riley doesn’t have the necessary assets to entice the Portland Trail Blazers to part with their superstar point guard.

Celtics Unlikely to Trade Malcolm Brogdon

Although the Celtics tried to trade Malcolm Brogdon to the LA Clippers as part of a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzinigis, it would now appear Boston will be keeping the reigning Sixth Man of the Year around for the upcoming season.

In a recent article for the Boston Globe, Adam Himmelsbach reported how Boston was ‘comfortable’ heading into the new season with Brogdon as part of their roster.

What I'm hearing…

-As of now, a Jaylen extension is unlikely tonight.

-Cs in a waiting game with Grant, will obv consider anything but not actively shopping Brogdon.

-2-year min for Brissett with player option in year 2.

More here: https://t.co/6blBOWFG7x — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2023

“The injury could still require surgery, but Brogdon is expected to be ready for the start of the season regardless, sources said,” Himmelsbach wrote. “A league source said Friday that the Celtics are not currently looking to trade Malcolm Brogdon and that they are comfortable bringing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back in that role next season.”