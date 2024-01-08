Proposed Trade Sends Malcolm Brogdon to Celtics Rival

When the Boston Celtics traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers, they more or less traded him to a team that wouldn’t be a threat. However, that could very well change if one of the Celtics’ biggest rivals, like the New York Knicks, trades for him. It’s something worth considering because the Knicks have the assets to get Brogdon.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade that would send Brogdon to the Knicks in exchange for another former Celtic.

Knicks receive: Brogdon

Trail Blazers receive: Evan Fournier, top-12 protected 2024 First-Round Pick (via Washington), 2024 second-round pick (via Utah or Cleveland)

Buckley explained why the Knicks would agree to this deal.

“The Knicks lost both backcourt depth and shot creation in the (OG) Anunoby deal, but they’d strengthen both areas in this swap. Brogdon could fit with any of their guards since he can handle either backcourt spot on both ends, and he’s an offensive asset on or off the ball. He could even wind up cracking the starting or closing lineups if Donte DiVincenzo cools off and Quentin Grimes can’t heat up,” Buckley wrote in a January 5 story.

The Knicks are 21-15 and have not lost a game since acquiring Anunoby. Getting Brogdon to compensate for losing Immanuel Quickley could make them that much tougher for the Celtics to beat.

Malcolm Brogdon Floated as Knicks Trade Target

With Fournier’s expensive expiring contract and plenty of first-round picks at their behest, the Knicks have plenty of options to explore. Because Malcolm Brogdon is on a rebuilding team like the Trail Blazers, he could potentially be available. SNY’s Ian Begley explained what would factor into the Knicks potentially trading for him.

“I think the name that people throw out is Malcolm Brogdon,” Begley said via SNY’s YouTube Channel. “I don’t know what the cost for Brogdon would be. He, I believe, would be under contract for next season, so that’s also a consideration… In a big-picture sense, I don’t think the Knicks are going to give anything up that would put them in jeopardy of not being able to do a bigger move.”

Brogdon has another year on his contract, where he’ll be paid $22.5 million for the 2024-25 season. He may not be a star, but he gives the Knicks another contract to potentially dangle in a trade if a superstar demands a trade. Plus, he’d give them more bang for their buck than Fournier, who has played two games for the Knicks this season.

Malcolm Brogdon Wanted Out of Boston: Report

After the Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported that Brogdon wanted a trade out of Boston.

“The Sixth Man of the Year spent the summer wanting a new start elsewhere but did not want to hold out at training camp,” Weiss wrote in an October 1, 2023 story.

Weiss added that, besides the near-trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, Brogdon was not happy to know that Boston still planned to have him come off the bench.

“Brogdon, who has a strong relationship with White, anticipated the Smart trade would leave the door open for a competition to earn the starting point guard spot. But White was granted the role after becoming one of the most important players on the team last year,” Weiss wrote.

If the Knicks trade for Brogdon, he may be extra motivated to get back at the Celtics after how everything went down during the 2023 offseason.