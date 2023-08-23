New Celtics Addition Modeled His Game After Rajon Rondo

Even though Rajon Rondo hasn’t played for the Boston Celtics since 2014, he’s still influencing at least one Celtic on the roster. Taylor Snow of Celtics.com revealed that new Celtic Dalano Banton drew inspiration from Rondo when he was younger.

“From a young age, Banton modeled his game after former Celtic point guard Rajon Rondo. He stuck with the position, even after experiencing a massive growth spurt in high school, rising from 5-foot-9 as a freshman to 6-foot-6 by his junior year,” Snow wrote on August 23.

Rondo became quite the accomplished point guard during his days with the Celtics from 2006 to 2014. He became an NBA champion, a four-time all-star from 2010 to 2013, a four-time All-Defense recipient from 2009 to 2012, and made an All-NBA team in 2010. Not only that, but he led the league twice in assists per game in 2012 and 2013.

While Rondo was 6’1”, which is the usual build for a guard, Banton is 6’8”, which is the usual build for a wing. However, Banton has displayed his passing abilities in his two years with the Toronto Raptors.

It’s not likely that Banton will reach the same level of playmaking that Rondo did at his peak, but the Celtics won’t expect him to. Better yet, having a wing who has shown solid court vision could be a very useful asset.

Dalano Banton Predicted to Be a Rotation Player: Analyst

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted that Banton would have a role in the Celtics’ rotation and explained how it could be possible.

“The 23-year-old then needs to navigate a crowded backcourt group in hopes of forcing his way into the rotation. But don’t rule that out. There is absolutely a universe in which he becomes a nightly regular for his length, defensive versatility, and open-court attacking,” Buckley wrote on August 17.

Buckley then added that should Banton step up his game a bit with the Celtics, he may not have a difficult time finding his role.

“He may not have as many obstacles in front of him as it initially appears. Malcolm Brogdon can’t shake the injury bug, and Payton Pritchard has yet to prove he’s more than a shooting specialist.

“There could be an opening here, and Banton just might pounce on this opportunity.”

Celtics Working Out Multiple Wings: Reports

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics planned to meet with two wings on the free agent market.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

“The Boston Celtics are meeting with free agent forward T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week,” Charania said on August 22.

Charania then detailed what the Celtics plan to do while also adding why they may want either one of them.

“Both players will undergo workouts and are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics, who still have multiple open roster spots,” Charania said. “Warren averaged 7.5 points for the Nets and Suns last season while Stevens established himself as a defensive-minded force, starting 25 of 62 games for the (Cleveland Cavaliers).”

On the same day, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported via his X account that the Celtics also plan to host Louis King for a workout.

“Free agent forward Louis King will meet and work out for the Boston Celtics this week,” Scotto wrote via his personal X account. “King recently worked out with other veterans for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, King was a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.”